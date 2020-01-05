Here’s How Rihanna Reportedly Feels About Drake’s Friendship With Chris Brown

Rihanna is reportedly happy to see that her exes, Drake and Chris Brown, have been working together years after their rumored feud.

The “One Dance” rapper recently did an interview with Rap Radar in which he discussed his relationships with both Brown and Rihanna. While the two stars reportedly came to blows over the Fenty Beauty founder, they have seemed to put their differences aside to create together.

According to Hollywood Life, Rihanna is well aware of Drake’s comments regarding their past and his current friendship with Brown. The “Rude Boy” songstress is reportedly not upset by the actions of her exes in any way and is happy that they have both turned over a new leaf.

“Rihanna, of course, has heard about Drake and what he spoke about and how he is friendly with Chris again and she is happy that they have drawn a line in the sand. She wants people to be kind to each other because being upset with people is not something you can move forward from,” a source shared with the outlet.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

The source continues to explain that while Rihanna is aware of Drake’s comments and his admiration for her, she isn’t concerned with what he or Brown does. The singer reportedly has other concerns and is putting her energy into her own tasks.

“At the end of the day she is worrying about herself and her career and not putting much more focus than needed on Chris and Drake’s situation. But again she is happy that they are cool at least,” the source shared.

Singers Chris Brown (L) and Rihanna attend the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California / Christopher Polk

Rihanna and Brown had a volatile relationship that began in 2007. The two ended their relationship after Brown was arrested for allegedly beating Rihanna in 2009. As for Rihanna and Drake, the pair were rumored to have dated around 2013, but Drake confirmed in his interview that the two aren’t in each other’s lives at the moment. The rapper did say, however, that he refers to Rihanna as “family.”

Loading...

Instead of focusing on her exes, Rihanna is reportedly still at work on her much-anticipated new album. The singer has taken a hiatus from music and hasn’t released a new album since Anti in 2016. A source shared with HL that Rihanna is trying to get “12 to 15 songs,” which has been “pretty tough” for the multi-talented star. In addition to her music and Fenty, Rihanna has several businesses, including Savage X Fenty’s expanding line, to keep her busy enough to delay the album.