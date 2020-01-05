WWE News: Former Superstar Changes Name On Social Media

Luke Harper appears to be intent on continuing with a career in wrestling in the wake of being released by WWE. As reported by WrestlingNews.co, the former Intercontinental Champion changed his Instagram username to @BrodieLee, suggesting that he’s getting ready for the next chapter of his career.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Harper filed for the trademark back in November. Of course, that wasn’t surprising to fans who followed Harper’s career pre-WWE, as he made quite a name for himself on the independent circuit with the Lee moniker.

Harper was one of several WWE superstars released by the company toward the end of 2019. While his former colleague Sin Cara has shown up at other wrestling shows and found a new career in soccer, Harper has kept his intentions close to the vest for the time being.

It remains to be seen where Harper will end up when his 90-day no-compete clause has expired. However, the WrestlingNews.co report states that he’s being touted to join AEW. He has several friends in the company, while backstage producer — and WWE Hall of Famer — Arn Anderson has reportedly recommended him to the higher-ups there.

Furthermore, hints that he’ll be joining the upstart promotion have been dropped already. After Harper was released by WWE, ex-Ring of Honor star Marty Scurll took to Instagram and teased that Harper could join his Villain Club stable moving forward. Scurll is also expected to join AEW in the near future, as his cohorts in The Elite co-founded the company. Harper could be a huge part of the next iteration of his faction.

Regardless of where Harper ends up, the superstar will be happy to return to in-ring action. Prior to parting ways with WWE, he was essentially being paid to sit at home, having barely wrestled on television or at live shows since returning from an injury earlier this year. He did briefly feature in the feud between Roman Reigns and Erik Rowan in the lead up to Extreme Rules, but he only competed in one match.

The superstar requested his release prior to being dropped by WWE, but for months, the company refused to let him go. In fact, as documented by Uproxx, they even extended his contract due to time missed through injury. The belief was that WWE didn’t want to let superstars go out of fear that they’d move to AEW and become bigger stars.

However, given their decision to eventually let him go, WWE must not view Harper as a performer who’ll move the needle elsewhere.