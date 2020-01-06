Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon Hit Up The Golden Globes In Gorgeous Gowns Fit For Hollywood Royalty

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon both showed up at the 77th annual Golden Globes on Sunday. The pair were on hand for the ceremony since each was nominated for an award to be given out during the two-hour NBC show that took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.

Jennifer swapped her barely-there bikini worn during her recent Mexican vacation for a stunning black gown. The haute couture creation was from Dior, while her two-tiered diamond necklace was from Cartier and her earrings and rings from Fred Leighton. Both the bodice and the belt rocked decorative ruffles.

The 50-year-old actress wore her legendary hair in loose waves while her makeup was subtle, including a light pink pout and contouring to highlight her gorgeous Mexican tan.

In contrast, Reese — who attended the ceremony with her husband, Jim Toth — rocked a sleek white gown featuring one bare shoulder and a ruched bodice. The cutting edge, column-style dress stood out on the Golden Globes red carpet while rocking the Roland Mouret floor-length frock. The Morning Show star completed her look with a modern gold bracelet and small diamond earrings from Tiffany.

The 43-year-old actress wore her short blond hair in a blunt bob, with the straight strands tucked behind her ears, parted on the side and slicked back to frame the porcelain-skinned star’s face full of makeup. Her application included slightly darkened eyebrows, smoky eyeshadow, light pink lipstick and contouring.

Both Jennifer and Reese are up for the same Golden Globe award — best actress in a television series for Apple TV+’s The Morning Show. In addition, the program is in contention for the best television series drama.

Jennifer talked to E!’s Ryan Seacrest on the Golden Globes red carpet about her most recent effort.

“I’ve been producing for the last 10 years. My partner and I, when we started our company, it was at that moment when we were not finding roles and the pieces of material that we felt excited about. So you take matters into your own hands and we are now at this moment. It’s incredible.”

Reese called the opportunity to be present at the Golden Globes as a dream come true on her latest Instagram upload in which she posed in her white Roland Mouret gown. A large portion of her 20.8 million social media followers were enamored with the post, which garnered more than 350,000 likes and 3,300-plus comments within an hour of going live.

