Jill Duggar’s Instagram Post About Getting A PO Box Has Fans Accusing Her Of Wanting Hand-Outs

Jill shared her address with her Instagram followers.

Jill Duggar revealed that she and her husband, Derick Dillard, now have a post-office box. On Friday, the former Counting On star took to Instagram to share a few photos of her family checking out their new mail box at the post office. She also shared her address with her 1.6 million followers. This led to questions about why she was divulging this information.

In one of the five images that Jill uploaded, Derick was pictured holding up the couple’s 4-year-old son, Israel, so that he could look inside their family’s new P.O. box. Derick was also shown letting their 2-year-old, Samuel, have a peek at it.

In another photo, Derick was pictured pointing at the open box and smiling. Jill’s set of images included a picture of the outside of the Arkansas post office where their P.O. box was located, as well as a close-up snapshot of the box’s number.

In the caption of her post, Jill directed her followers to check out her Instagram stories “for contact info.” There, fans found a link to the “Contact the Dillards” page on the Dillard Family website. The page listed Jill and Derick’s new mailing address. Underneath the address, there were links to forms for event and media requests.

In response to Jill’s post, many of her followers accused her and Derick of getting a P.O. box simply so that fans can send the couple gifts and money.

“Are you guys grifting your fans again for money and gifts? Because why else would you give you P.O. Box?” read one critical comment. “How about you both get jobs, real fulltime jobs like everyone else. Dont take advantage of gullible fans, how is that Christian? Have some pride.”

“So, you’re essentially just begging for people to send you free stuff now?” wrote another commenter.

As reported by CafeMom, Jill and Derick were previously criticized for asking fans to donate money to them for their missionary trips and other ministry endeavors. Many of the couple’s critics slammed them for using fans’ money to fund their lifestyle instead of spending the money that they made from starring on the Duggar family’s TLC series, Counting On.

However, Derick recently revealed that he and Jill did not receive paychecks for appearing on the show. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Derick claimed that Jill’s father, Jim Bob Duggar, is the only Counting On star who has a contract with TLC.

While some of Jill’s Instagram followers were skeptical of her and Derick’s reasons for getting a P.O. box, others jumped to her defense and expressed excitement over her decision to share her new address with them.

“Most fans like to send things. Alot of Youtubers and other celebrities have PO boxes just for fans to send mail,” read one response to Jill’s post.

“Very cool! My daughter loves the Duggar girls and has repeatedly asked if she could send them letters,” wrote another fan. “Never knew where to send, but now she can at least send one to Jill!”