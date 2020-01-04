Kelly Ripa Shares A ‘Bittersweet’ Photo Looking Relaxed & Content With Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos leave the Colorado mountains behind.

Kelly Ripa has been spending the holidays on vacation in her winter home in Telluride, Colorado with husband, Mark Consuelos, and their two boys, Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16. They have been enjoying the time skiing and snowshoeing for the past couple of weeks, but it is all coming to an end. The famous couple are ready to jet out of there to get back to work and the kids back to school on Monday. Fans have been treated to a few family photos from their snowy adventure and the Live with Kelly and Ryan host had one more snap to share on her Instagram before they left.

On Saturday, Kelly Ripa posted a picture of just her and Mark sitting on a red swing together on the porch. They appear to be packed up and ready to go back home to the hustle and bustle of New York City. The mom-of-three seems to be a little sad having to leave the chilly Colorado mountains to return to work, but she also looks very relaxed and content in the recent snap as well.

Ripa is sitting next to her husband wearing a pair of faded jeans and a dark green sweater. She is winter-ready with her army green coat that has a furry hood attached to it. She finished her outfit with a pair of brown suede winter boots. The former soap actress appears to be makeup free as she is smiling for the photo.

Mark Consuelos is seen wearing a pair of blue pants, a black shirt, and a tan jacket. He opted for a grey cap on his head as well. His famous wife admitted exactly how she feels about having to leave the small resort town behind for a while.

“End of vacation with #daddy always bitter sweet,” Ripa captioned the photo.

The Riverdale actor got a little sentimental as well by sharing his own version of the similar snapshot with his petite blond wife. This time she is resting her head on his shoulder. Fans quickly took to the comments to share how much they love the photo.

“You guys are looking so relaxed and peaceful,” one Instagram follower observed.

“You both make a beautiful, wonderful couple. You are gorgeous Kelly,” another fan said.

The one missing member of the Consuelos family is daughter Lola, who was not with the foursome this time around. She has been visiting the sights of Egypt with boyfriend, Tarek Fahemy, and a few friends, as The Inquisitr had previously detailed. She has shared a few amazing photos on her Instagram, including pyramids and camels. There was certainly no need for Lola to pack a warm winter jacket for her vacation, unlike the rest of her family.