‘RHOC’ Ladies Reportedly ‘Anxious’ As Bravo Execs Mull Firing The Entire Cast

There have been rumblings about some cast changes with the ladies of the Real Housewives of Orange County, but things are apparently about to get real. According to an insider familiar with the situation, Bravo is considering firing the entire cast because they fear the franchise is getting “boring,” according to Radar Online.

“Bravo execs are considering firing everyone. They don’t want the show to be boring. They’re making the decision now and are going to let the ladies know in a few days.”

Last week, Andy Cohen hinted that there would be some staffing changes made on the show. The Bravo host was speaking with Jeff Lewis on his Sirius XM show Jeff Lewis Live when he dropped the bombshell about shaking things up for the upcoming 15th season of the show, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“They will be notified in a few weeks but nobody knows who’s in and who’s out quite yet,” a source said at the time.

Apparently, Bravo execs were waiting to film the reunion episodes of the show before making a final determination, but now that things have been concluded, they’re ready to make some changes.

In particular, Kelly Dodd appears to be in jeopardy. As The Inquisitr reported, the controversial reality TV star may be on the chopping block after a bumpy filming season with her co-stars during Season 14 of the series.

Dodd has been feuding with recently demoted co-star Vicki Gunvalson, leading to Gunvalson filing a lawsuit against her. Now, the same old arguments and tensions continue to be rehashed, and producers are reportedly worried that the show is getting too repetitive.

Loading...

“The drama was good with Tamra, Shannon, Vicki and Kelly,” a source said. “But do viewers want to keep seeing the same thing over and over?”

For now, the ladies are having to wait for the final word on whether they will be returning and, if they do return, whether it will be as a housewife or as a demoted friend.

“The pickup letters are going to be sent out the week of January 6 and no one is safe,” the source revealed.

The show has proved that it won’t hesitate to toss out any star that isn’t bringing in the viewers. Gunvalson was one of the original housewives and appeared on the show for 13 seasons before she was suddenly demoted. Now, she may be removed from the show entirely.