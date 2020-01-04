‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Teases 2020 Marriage Proposal As He Heads to Vegas With Cassie Randolph

'The Bachelor' star asked fans for suggestions on what to do in Sin City.

Colton Underwood says 2020 will likely be the year that he proposes to Cassie Randolph. The Bachelor star took to Instagram to announce his intentions for the new year, and he also addressed questions about a possible engagement to his longtime girlfriend.

In the caption to an Instagram photo that showed him snuggling with Cassie, Colton wrote the following.

“I promise to still tell bad jokes, forget to clean up after myself, mispronounce easy words, and love you with everything I have in this new year.”

It’s no surprise that fans zeroed in on Colton’s pledge, which sounds like a comical play on wedding vows.

“PROPOSAL COMING IN 2020????” one fan asked, to which The Bachelor star replied, “Probably.”

Of course, Colton and Cassie probably won’t go for a quickie, Vegas-style wedding. In a second photo that shows the couple getting cozy in a car, the NFL player turned ABC reality star noted that he and Cassie were in Las Vegas. He then asked fans if they know of anything to do in Sin City besides gamble or get married.

Several fans responded that The Bachelor couple should just get married already – or that Colton could at least propose to Cassie in Vegas. Other fans did offer real suggestions on what else there is to do in Vegas besides get married.

“Helicopter tour of Grand Canyon with champagne toast/picnic,” one fan wrote.

“Taco Bell Cantina,” another added.

“Walk through Bellagios conservatory/botanical garden,” a third fan chimed in.

Others suggested a trip to see the Chippendales or Magic Mike XXL Live.

The new photos and comments come just a few weeks after fans speculated that Colton and Cassie had broken up based on their social media feeds. Over the holiday season, The Bachelor couple made their relationship status clear by posting plenty of PDA pics.

While Bachelor fans are waiting for Colton and Cassie to get engaged, the reality stars have repeatedly said they don’t have a “timeline” for the next phase of their relationship. While the two live near each other in the Los Angeles area, they do not live together. As recently as October, Colton told Us Weekly that he and Cassie are still building their life together and taking their relationship slow. But when it does come time to propose, The Bachelor star teased that it will be a major event.

“I’m big on surprises,” Colton told Us. “I like big, elaborate surprises in general and doing grandiose things for her.”