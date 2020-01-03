‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Says She Doesn’t Want A Jealous, Unsupportive Partner After Jim Edmonds Split

The reality star seemed to be throwing shade.

Meghan King Edmonds may not be ready to date quite yet but when she is, she has the perfect guy in mind.

Months after her now-estranged husband Jim Edmonds suddenly filed for divorce after five years of marriage, the Real Housewives of Orange County star was heard speaking of her dream partner during a taping of her new podcast with Brooke Burke, titled, Intimate Knowledge.

“I just want somebody who’s supporting me and isn’t jealous or trying to suppress,” the mother of three explained, according to a report shared by Us Weekly magazine on January 3. “You know, somebody who grows with me — instead of, like, staying stagnant at a certain place. Like, to me that’s intimacy. I just need that partner next to me who’s gonna hold my hand.”

According to Meghan, she wants someone in her life who will stand by her as she laughs and cries without taking a stand against her or judging her. As she explained, she hopes to find a partner who will not think of her any differently amid her ups and downs, and someone who will love her just the way she is.

Meghan’s estranged husband Jim filed documents to end their marriage just one day after they celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary and a short time later, he fought back against claims of an inappropriate relationship with their nanny, Carly Wilson. During Meghan and Jim’s marriage, they welcomed three children, including their three-year-old daughter Aspen and one-year-old twin sons Hayes and Hart.

In November of last year, per Us Weekly magazine, Meghan and Jim agreed on a custody arrangement for their three kids and weeks later, Meghan told the magazine she was hopeful that she and Jim would be able to co-parent their children in a civil manner.

“I think the New Year especially, and the new decade, is a great way to kind of launch positive thinking,” she explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan also said on Brooks Laich and Gavin DeGrawOpens in a new Window.’s podcast, “How Men Think,” via Us Weekly magazine, that she was doing her best to stay strong amid her divorce from Jim, even though she was feeling vulnerable and experiencing a vast array of emotions.

“That balance is really tough,” she admitted.

At the same time, the magazine revealed that after her split from Jim, Meghan chose to relocate from their former home in St. Louis, Missouri to a new, long-term rental home in Los Angeles.