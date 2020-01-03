‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Members Lala Kent And Scheana Marie Are Seen In A New Music Video For ‘Like A Boss’

Scheana Marie teased their new song on Twitter last month.

Lala Kent and Scheana Marie have collaborated on an all new song, “Like a Boss,” and an accompanying music video.

Ahead of the upcoming release of the movie of the same name, the Vanderpump Rules cast members can be seen singing their latest hit after completing a shift at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR Restaurant in West Hollywood, California, where Lala used to work as a hostess and Scheana currently works as a waitress.

After ditching their SUR uniforms, Lala and Scheana are seen in sexy business attire as they toss their briefcases towards a couple of male video stars and begin singing their new track. Then, as they continue the song in a nightclub setting, Lala walks toward the camera with her hair down as she flaunts her figure in a silver long-sleeved crop top with Scheana at her side in a sheer black outfit with her hair in a high ponytail.

Following a series of clips from the movie, Lala shows off her engagement ring from fiancé, movie producer Randall Emmett, before she and Scheana engage in a couple of choreographed dances beside one another. Meanwhile, the stars of Like a Boss, Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne, are also seen dancing with each other in a clip from the movie.

Bravo’s The Daily Dish gave fans their first look at Lala and Scheana’s music video on January 3, four days before the ladies are set to star in the highly anticipated series premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 8.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Scheana first confirmed the news of her and Lala’s new song in early November as she also said that the title of the track was inspired by the upcoming film.

“Y’all, Lala and I just killed some choreography for our new song/video we are shooting this week!” Scheana tweeted on December 3, revealing that their new song was called, “Like A Boss.”

Then, after the longtime reality star requested suggestions for a “rap duo” name for her and Lala, she was met with a number of titles from her fans and followers, including “Schalala,” “Schea-la,” and “Blocked by Jax on Twitter.” Someone even suggested that they called themselves, “Not About the Pasta,” which gives a nod to a Season 7 moment between Lala and James Kennedy in which Kennedy voiced his frustration with Lala after she helped herself to his girlfriend Raquel Leviss’ meal before accusing her of being disrespectful for doing so.