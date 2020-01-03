WWE’s Mandy Rose Tugs Gold Bikini Bottoms: ‘Walking In Memphis’

WWE‘s Mandy Rose jumped into the new year in exquisite style. She thrilled her Instagram fans with a sexy new post on Friday afternoon.

The blond bombshell wore a tiny gold bikini bottom that showed off her incredibly toned and muscular, sunkissed legs. Rose wore a black open fur style coat that showed off her taut midsection and gave viewers a peek at her ample cleavage. She completed the stunning outfit with a pair of killer black high-heels, huge gold hoop earrings, bracelets, a watch, and oversized sunglasses. Mandy’s hair fell in soft waves with a side part over both shoulders, ending near her waist. She painted her full lips with a vibrant, deep shade of red, helping create a striking look.

The model, who calls herself “God’s Greatest Creation,” blew her fans’ minds with the look. In half an hour, the post racked up nearly 52,000 likes on the popular social media platform. Plus, more than 1,200 users took the time to leave a positive comment. She struck a strong pose and tugged on both sides of the bottoms with her dark manicured fingers. The wrestler stood in the middle of an open garage with some trees visible in the background. In the caption as well as the location, the diva indicated that she is in Memphis, Tennesee, in the photograph, and she tagged Ryan Loco with the photo credit.

Many fans indicated they felt the look was fire by posting copious numbers of flame emoji. They overwhelmingly appeared to approve of Mandy’s exciting outfit in the image.

“So hot. You are my favorite women’s wrestler,” wrote one fan.

“You’re the only Ten I See!!!” joked a second fan who used a play on words for Tennessee.

“You are a goddess. You are really beautiful from head to toe, and you have beautiful eyes, a lovely smile, and you are very sexy. You’re a great woman,” a third fan replied, including many smile, flame, and heart emoji.

“Mandy Rose, you are so beautiful sexy, and hot body. Cool sunglasses, heels, and nice legs. I like the way I look at you. I love you, babe,” gushed a fourth happy follower.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that the WWE wrestler dazzled her followers on the popular social media platform with a picture of herself in acid wash Daisy Dukes and a black cropped top that featured her name “Mandy” and a picture of a red rose. That image also showcased Mandy’s phenomenal legs.