‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For 2020: Sharon’s Discovery Has Disastrous Consequences

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sharon’s 2020 may not be her best year yet as a health complication threatens her very life. Sharon’s budding relationship with Rey may end up being a casualty of the harrowing situation. However, the Genoa City icon may find some comfort amid the storm as a family member returns home during her fight.

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) just celebrated Christmas together, and they seemed to have a wonderful holiday. Sure, Noah (Robert Adamson) didn’t make it home for the holidays, but Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) were there. However, shortly after she rang in the new year, Sharon discovered a lump, and she fears the worst. Facing a cancer diagnosis, Sharon kept the situation to herself instead of letting Rey know so that he could help her through the difficult time.

Y&R head writer, Josh Griffith, recently discussed this bombshell and important storyline with Soap Opera Digest.

“An unexpected discovery threatens Sharon’s relationship with Rey and brings a family member back to Genoa City,” Griffith teased.

It could be that things are so new with Rey that Sharon doesn’t want to drop something so substantial on him because Sharon knows Rey is the type of guy who will do the right thing. Sharon may feel like Rey would stick around even if he didn’t really want to because she is ill. It is also possible that Sharon takes stock of her life and realizes her feelings for Rey aren’t that strong as she faces such a life-threatening situation. However, if she doesn’t turn to Rey, it is difficult to see who she will have to support her through this.

Sharon’s children, Mariah and Faith, will try to help. Plus, there’s a good chance that Noah will return to Genoa City as his mother fights for her life. Also, according to SheKnows Soaps, Sharon will receive some support from her ex-husband, Nick (Joshua Morrow), in the coming weeks as she learns more about the type of cancer she is fighting. Nick recently broke up with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), and he is free to focus on Sharon and help her through her hardships.

The biggest question will be if Nick is there as a friend or if, once again, their relationship grows into something more. In the fall of 2018, Nick and Sharon were poised to walk down the aisle but details of Nick’s affair with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) ended with Sharon leaving Nick at the altar. Perhaps this life-threatening scare is the thing that will bring them back together. Even if that’s not the case, Sharon is the mother of two of Nick’s children, so it makes sense that he would be somebody she could lean on for help.