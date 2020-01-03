WWE News: Daniel Bryan Always Wanted To Face CM Punk At ‘WrestleMania’

It could be one of the greatest matches ever, but will it happen?

There are countless dream matches that WWE fans wish could happen, but they aren’t the only ones with visions in their heads. CM Punk recently returned to the wrestling world in a limited capacity as he appears on WWE Backstage, but will he ever wrestle again? There are a number of matches which would be great to see and current Friday Night SmackDown superstar Daniel Bryan wishes he could face him one more time at WrestleMania.

Right now, Bryan is mixed into a feud with Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt and he’ll face the freakish superstar for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. After Bryan returned from his short-lived retirement, he has found himself as champion or in the title picture quite a bit.

Titles aren’t the only things that are on the mind of Bryan, though, as he just wants to have great matches against good competition and on a big stage. Bryan was a recent guest on Cerrito Live where he discussed a number of topics including going after the Universal Title held by “The Fiend.”

When it comes to a match at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, though, he has other ideas in mind and wishes it could happen. As a matter of fact, Bryan wishes he and CM Punk had already battled at WrestleMania and is upset that it may never actually happen.

WWE

It isn’t as if CM Punk and Daniel Bryan haven’t had matches against one another in the past, but it has never happened at WrestleMania. While it’s true that Punk may never wrestle again, there is always the possibility because most things usually aren’t definite in professional wrestling.

As reported by Ringside News, Bryan was asked about CM Punk possibly wrestling again in WWE. Bryan knows how tempting it is to return to the ring, but he also understands the desire to stay home and not put your body through the pain ever again.

That hasn’t stopped him from dreaming and hoping for that one big match that hasn’t happened.

“I always had this thing where it just seemed to me there should have always been a WrestleMania match between CM Punk and Daniel Bryan.” “Now at this point, he may be past that and I know he’s not big on people putting his name out there and saying, ‘Oh, I wanna do this.’ That’s not where I’m coming from with this at all. But just in the back of my head I’m disappointed that we never got a CM Punk-Daniel Bryan WrestleMania match.”

Daniel Bryan is likely going to go on and have a pretty big match of some kind at WrestleMania 36, but it likely won’t be against CM Punk. There is quite a high possibility that Punk never wrestles again in WWE or anywhere, but the dream is still there for fans, superstars, and almost everyone.