‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Sharon Finds A Lump

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, January 3 brings worrisome news for Sharon as she finds a lump and suspects she might have cancer. Plus, Tessa drops a bombshell on Mariah, Chelsea agrees to date Adam, and Kevin and Chloe share their baby news.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Sharon (Sharon Case) were at Crimson Lights. Mariah was surprised that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) was on the patio. They discussed Tessa’s meeting with Tanner Watts (Chase Coleman). Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) arrived as Tessa left. She said her goodbyes before going back to school. Mariah promised to text Faith about the outcome of Tessa’s meeting with Tanner. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) had to remind Sharon that he took Faith ice skating that morning.

Then, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Summer (Hunter King) showed up. Rey reminded Sharon about their dinner with Lola (Sasha Calle) that evening. Summer and Faith discussed Faith’s crush, while Nick and Sharon talked about Nick’s breakup with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Nick said that he felt that his best days were behind him, and Sharon seemed pensive. When Faith said her last goodbye, and everybody else left, Sharon called her doctor to make an appointment because she’d found a lump that morning.

Meanwhile, at Adam’s (Mark Grossman) penthouse, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) warned her ex-husband that just because she broke up with Nick didn’t mean that she would automatically get back together with Adam. Chelsea didn’t want to rush things with Adam, and she admitted that she feels terrible about hurting Nick once again. Adam suggested that they have a date, and Chelsea agreed. While she went for a walk, Adam prepared their place for a special time together. When Chelsea returned, they had a New Year’s brunch and toasted to their future possibilities.

Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) met with their family at Society. Michael (Christian LeBlanc) was hungover, and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) noted that her husband wasn’t ready for another celebration. Esther (Kate Linder) and Fenmore (Zach Tinker) also showed up. Esther announced that she joined a dating app, and then Lauren shared the thrilling news that Femore’s is going global. Every time Kevin tried to share their good news, he ended up getting interrupted. Finally, Bella is the one who blurted out that she is going to be a big sister, and everybody was thrilled to hear the baby news. Michael ordered champagne, and Kevin gave a beautiful toast to the future.

At The Grand Phoenix, Tanner and Tessa met. They hugged, and Tanner told Tessa that she looked good. Tanner asked Tessa to come on tour with him, and she was shocked. Tanner reassured Tessa that it was due to her talent and not because of their past. Later, Mariah was thrilled to hear Tanner’s offer, but Tessa shocked Mariah by telling her she’d turned down Tanner. The reason Tessa didn’t want to take the proposal is that she and Tanner had been married.