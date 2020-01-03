The ‘RHOBH’ Cast Is Reportedly Concerned That Denise Richards May Quit After Season 10

Denise Richards was reportedly MIA during the second half of filming.

Is Denise Richards preparing to turn in her resignation to Bravo?

Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10, a Hollywood Life insider has revealed that Richards’ co-stars, who include Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke, are worried that Richards will not return to production after experiencing at least a few major falling outs with her castmates amid production on Season 10.

“A lot of the [ladies] feel that Denise will be done with the show and won’t even show up to the reunion,” a source explained on January 2. “They feel she has no interest in being around them anymore, as she hasn’t filmed in a group setting in ages after saying she’d show up and not.”

According to the report, Richards’ flakiness has “frustrated and angered” the cast, especially after she failed to show up to Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley’s house in early December for the taping of the season finale episode. As some may have seen, Rinna became so frustrated with Richards’ no-show, and her failure to communicate with her about why she didn’t show up, that she actually called out Richards on Instagram.

While the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast understands that Richards is a busy lady, especially now that she’s filming a role on The Bold and the Beautiful, they also believe that the mother of three shouldn’t have signed on to appear on Season 10 if she couldn’t handle the responsibilities that came along with it.

As for how Richards feels about her future on the series, the Hollywood Life source went on to say that she hasn’t yet decided on whether or not she will return, even though she used to love participating with the series before her “fight with Brandi [Glanville]” and her online drama with Rinna.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Richards has been experiencing ill feelings towards The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ever since her falling out with her co-stars, much like Lisa Vanderpump did prior to her June exit from the series.

“Denise realizes why Lisa Vanderpump doesn’t want to be friends with them on camera,” an insider explained to Hollywood Life last month.

The source went on to say that Richards is really upset about how things between her and her co-stars played out during filming on the upcoming 10th season and will likely be even more upset once she sees what the women said on the show behind her back.