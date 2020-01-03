WWE News: Liv Morgan Stuns In Risqué Bathtub Photo

On the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, Liv Morgan returned to action and interrupted Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding ceremony. During the segment, she also declared her love for “The Ravishing Russian” and revealed that the pair have been having a secret affair. On Thursday, however, Morgan continued to surprise fans by taking to Twitter to announce that she’s been “cleansed,” and even shared a saucy photo of herself relaxing in a bathtub, much to the delight of her 411,000 followers.

In the NSFW photo — which has been shared 1,800 times at the time of this writing — the superstar is shown staring into the camera as she covers her body with an arm. It’s a drastic change to the iteration of Morgan’s character who appeared on WWE television prior to her hiatus, in which she portrayed a Harley Quinn-esque persona.

Despite the controversial nature of her current storyline, the majority of users in the comments section seem happy to have the superstar back on WWE television. One user noted that she even deserves to be Raw Women’s Champion, while another noted that she’s “coming to save Monday night’s for everyone.”

The picture appears to have been posted in regard to Morgan’s current storyline. Earlier this year, the superstar announced that she was taking a leave of absence to find herself, following a loss to Charlotte Flair on SmackDown Live. Now that she’s been “cleansed,” she can finally be open about who she is.

Liv’s recent antics suggest that her character will be more risque going forward. The scantily-clad photo, coupled with her surprising reveal on Monday, are reminiscent of WWE’s infamous Attitude Era. It remains to be seen how the storyline will play out moving forward, but according to a report by WrestlingNews.co, the company has plans to push Morgan.

It’s highly unlikely that WWE will return to an edgier product in the grand scheme of things, but Morgan’s character change is one of the bolder decisions that the company’s creative team has made in recent times. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Vince McMahon is reportedly thrilled with the storyline’s progress and has plans to keep it going until WrestleMania 36.

According to the report, the chairman was happy with the ratings during the wedding segment and hopes to add more “Jerry Springer stuff” moving forward. While the angle has caused some real world drama for the performers involved, WWE seems keen on seeing how far they can take it while it’s still a main topic of conversation among the fan base.