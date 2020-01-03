‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Threatens Liam

r

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, January 6 tease that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will have his suspicions confirmed when Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) threatens him, per She Knows Soaps. The designer wants everybody to think that he is a changed man, but Liam always believed that Thomas was just putting on a front.

It seems as if Liam will rub Thomas up the wrong way. Liam has been very vocal about his dislike for Thomas and has made it clear that he won’t tolerate the designer harassing Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) again. But since Hope and Thomas work on the Hope For The Future line together, and also co-parent Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), he has had to step back and allow the designer in their lives.

However, Liam is still on guard. He and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) asked Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) to spy on Thomas on their behalf. They wanted to know whether Thomas was planning anything and whether he had really turned over a new leaf. But since Zoe slept with the designer, Liam thinks that Thomas has also successfully manipulated the model. He doesn’t trust Zoe’s opinion of Thomas now that they have made love.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy queries Liam about his feelings about Hope and Thomas working together. pic.twitter.com/2aV0R0Miuf — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 2, 2020

The Inquisitr reports that Thomas will lash out at Liam. In fact, he will threaten Liam and tell him to back off. Thomas doesn’t like the fact that Liam is always trying to put him in his place. He also doesn’t like that Liam isn’t falling for the charade that he is putting on.

Loading...

Thomas has succeeded in fooling Hope, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), and even Zoe, but he cannot seem to pull the wool over Liam’s eyes. This must frustrate Thomas as he needs Liam to also believe that he is a changed man. But when Thomas confronts him, Liam will realize that Thomas is still the same man who has been manipulating everyone from the start.

The soap opera spoilers hint that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will confront Thomas after he threatens Liam. Unlike her father, Steffy has personally been affected by Thomas’ schemes and she knows what he is capable of. Steffy will let her brother know what she thinks of him and may even remind him that Liam is her daughter’s father.

Thomas may try to justify his actions to Steffy. He may feel that he was just trying to defend his family. But Steffy has a cool head on her shoulders and will weigh Thomas’ actions with his words.