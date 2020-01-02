‘Vikings’ Season 6 Episode 6 Preview: Bjorn Must Act Quickly And The End Could be Near For Lagertha

Episode 6 of 'Vikings' sees a confrontation between Lagertha and a bandit as Bjorn must act quickly in the aftermath of the election.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 6 of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Episode 5 of Vikings saw the start of the election for the King of all Norway. However, the synopsis for the upcoming episode suggests that this may not go as expected for Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) and Olaf the Stout (Steven Berkoff).

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the title for Episode 6 is “Death and the Serpent.”

“Bjorn is forced to act quickly in the aftermath of the election for the King of all Norway. The bandits attack Lagertha’s village again, confident of victory. But when the defense boils down to single combat with Lagertha, victory for the bandits looks less certain. Back in Kattegat, haunted and paranoid, Hvitserk continues to unravel.”

While the synopsis for Episode 6 does not detail the outcome of the election, the fact that Bjorn must “act quickly” suggests that something has gone wrong for the current leader of Kattegat. Many fans are wondering if Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) is somehow behind this as he was seen speaking to leaders prior to the election and may have been trying to sway their vote in favor of him over Bjorn. After all, Harald has always been firm in his resolve to become the King of all Norway.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

In addition, Metro suspects that the end may be near for everyone’s favorite shieldmaiden: Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick). Not only is this based on the synopsis but also the new trailer for Episode 6 of Vikings.

The clip shows the lead bandit that has been attacking Lagertha, and the village near her, confronting the shieldmaiden. He states that her son, Bjorn, is the reason why he is attacking the community since Bjorn banished him for being a supporter of Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen), who was the previous ruler of Kattegat.

Loading...

The bandit then goes on to say that the only way in which he can earn back his self-respect and his standing among fellow Vikings is by killing Lagertha, who is considered to be “the most famous shieldmaiden in all of the world.”

While the outcome of the confrontation is not shown in the clip for Episode 6, it does end with an image of the Seer (John Kavanagh), who gave the prediction that Lagertha would die as a result of one of the sons of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel). Considering that this man has become a bandit as a result of Bjorn’s actions, it is possible that Lagertha’s death at his hand could fulfill the prophecy. Of course, viewers will have to wait until the next episode in order to find out more.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.