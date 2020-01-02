Kelly Osbourne Reconfirms Sobriety With Touching ‘Top 9’ Instagram Post

Kelly reflected on 2019 in a lengthy Instagram caption.

Kelly Osbourne called 2019 a “hell of a year” in a new post uploaded to her Instagram on December 31. Taking part in the Instagram “Top 9” trend that hit the social media site at the end of the year, Kelly got serious about her emotional and physical health.

In the post, Kelly created a collage of nine photos that seemed to hold special meaning for her. Some of the photos were glam selfies taken by the media personality that showed the star with various shades of her signature purple hair. One photo showed Kelly with what seemed to be gray hair with lavender highlights, while another showed her with her current electric purple locks.

She also sported her typical dramatic-eye makeup in many of the shots. Her look in most of the pics consisted of thick-winged eyeliner, false eyelashes, and smoky eyeshadow. In most images, she also wore a full face, including bronzer, highlighter, and filled-in brows. Usually, Kelly kept her lip color neutral, which made her eyes pop even more.

Other photos in her “Top 9” showed the singer posing with some of her fellow musicians. The central photo was a throwback of a young Kelly snuggling with her father, Ozzy Osbourne. She also posted another throwback of her walking arm-in-arm with Amy Winehouse. Fans of Amy or Kelly know that the two were close before the “Rehab” singer’s untimely death.

Kelly also included photos of her at awards shows. She posted a red carpet picture of her at the Emmy awards from this year. She showed off a pic of her with Post Malone at the American Music Awards as well.

Finally, Kelly included an image from what seems to be an app tracking her sobriety. It said “Twelve Steps” at the top and showed that she has been sober for two years. The reality star hit that milestone in August 2019.

Accompanying her collage, Kelly penned a lengthy comment, discussing how 2019 was a year of ups and downs for her. She said it had “been amazing” in terms of “self-growth,” but also said that it was “gut-wrenchingly difficult.” She continued, discussing her emotional health and how the year showed her that she had to put herself — and her health — above that of others’. She celebrated two and a half years of sobriety and confirmed that she was planning to take on 2020 as the “bada** sober woman I was born to be.” She then concluded by wishing her followers a Happy New Year and writing that she loved them.

Fans seemed to be supportive of Kelly’s resolve to treat herself better in 2020. Since going live two days ago, the upload has already received almost 25,000 likes and close to 400 comments. Fans and celebrities alike took to the comments section to wish the star a happy New Year and to congratulate her on her newfound resolve and continued sobriety.

“Well Said! Good for you! You must be so proud of your accomplishments!! I’m 90days sober & feel you can still have some things to clean up. The clarity is amazing! Major Fan! Stay True to You! You are an INSPIRATION!” one fan wrote.

“You got this! You’re strong! Happy New Year!” commented a second.

“That’s right Kel. So proud of you and I love you so so much! 2020, lets get it!” complimented a third social media user.

“Congratulations on the two years of sobriety! That’s amazing! You truly are an inspiration for myself and every other woman in this world struggling with addiction!” a fourth follower wrote.