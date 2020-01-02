Travis Scott Reportedly Still Chasing Ex Kylie Jenner, Hates Being Called ‘Just Friends’

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner may have called it quits on their relationship back in October, but the “Sicko Mode” rapper isn’t quite ready to give it up. Although he and Kylie are said to be friends and co-parenting their 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, together, Travis reportedly hates the fact that their romance ended. A source told Hollywood Life that the musician doesn’t plan on stopping his pursuit to win his ex back.

“Travis has one real big pet peeve in his relationship drama with Kylie, and that is when she or anyone calls them friends,” the source said, adding that “friends” makes the split real for Travis and hurts him.

Unfortunately, he and Kylie are reportedly not on the same page since their split, as he feels he “wants so much more” and “is so much more” than she realizes.

“Going into 2020, he will still be the one chasing,” the source continued. “Even if ends up being a friendship over a relationship, he still hates that label.”

Kylie and Travis’s relationship ended in October after two years together. At the time, another source explained to HL that the couple had been drifting apart from each other due to their conflicting, busy schedules.

“It was difficult with Travis touring for much of their relationship, and although Kylie did her best to join him on the road with Stormi, it ultimately took a toll on their relationship,” the source said.

Kylie reportedly doesn’t seem too keen on a romantic reconciliation any time soon, but she has been spotted hanging out with Travis on more than one occasion since the breakup. The duo spent Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas together.

Just days ago, Travis broke his silence on his relationship with the makeup mogul. In an interview with XXL magazine, he professed his love for Kylie when asked about their daughter, per TMZ.

“I love her mommy and I always will,” he said, adding that being in a relationship can be difficult when there are a million “outside voices interfering.”

Earlier this week, Kylie shared one more “thirst trap” of 2019 on her Instagram feed before ringing in the new year. The post included a few black-and-white photos of herself snugged up in bed while wearing only a tiny, lacy two-piece lingerie set.

While Travis was not one of the millions of people to like and comment on the photos directly just after it was posted, he did seemingly respond to the post by sharing “”LOL” on his own Instagram stories. It was not confirmed that the two posts were related.