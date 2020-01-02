Lexii Alijai Dead, Minnesota Rapper Died At 21

This year, 2020, started off on a somber note when it was revealed that the up-and-coming rapper Lexii Alijai’s life was tragically cut short at the age of 21, as reported by E! Online. The reason for Alijai’s death has yet to be revealed, but she had been active on social media in the days before her death. Alijai’s family began to pay tribute to the rising star on Facebook during New Year’s Day. Alijai’s cousin, Raeisah Clark, described her as a legend with a legacy that will never be forgotten, saying that her death had come much too soon.

Too soon is the perfect way to describe the tragic death of Alijai, as the 21-year-old was beginning to make major waves despite only releasing two albums in her brief career. She broke out onto the scene as something of a musical prodigy as she built a buzz by releasing freestyles over songs by Drake, Nas, and Dej Loaf. In 2015, she released her debut album Joeseph’s Coat when she was only 17-years-old. That same year, she made a featured appearance on Kehlani’s “Jealous” off of her mixtape You Should Be Here, propelling her into the mainstream orbit. She followed this up with her 2017 album Growing Pains, and would tour with hip-hop heavy hitters such as Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, and Rich the Kid.

Kehlani was one of the first celebrities to comment on Alijai’s untimely and tragic death, releasing heartfelt messages on both her Twitter and Instagram.

“i’m so sick. i’m so angry. i’m confused and my heart is broken. i don’t know why this happened. i don’t know what you’ve ever done but be brilliant, kind, strong, gentle, compassionate… you were such a star to me because every word you spoke was true. every word you wrote was honest… you was supposed to go take over the world lex. you was supposed take home the trophies and hang the plaques up… why it had to be like this. i love you sis,” the songstress and new mother wrote on her Instagram.

Rapper Wale also took to Twitter to pay his respects to Alijai, retweeting several tributes while providing an overwhelmed and emotional response of his own with a simple “my God man.” The highly successful YouTuber Jay Versace also paid tribute to the Minnesota rapper, opening up about the support she gave him, saying that her talent was “beyond powerful and inspiring.” He also revealed that the two had been working on music together.