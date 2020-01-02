‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Carly Comes Clean, Sasha Questions Nina, & Valentin Puts Pieces Together

Spoilers for General Hospital indicate that things are about to heat up in Port Charles. Viewers have had plenty of stops and starts with the schedule over the course of the past few weeks, but things should get back on track beginning with Thursday’s new episode and the action will be intense.

During Monday’s episode, Nina was picking up a DNA test that would confirm Valentin’s part in the Sasha scheme and Carly was about to come clean with Sonny. Now, General Hospital spoilers from a new sneak peek reveal some details regarding what comes next.

Carly has been hiding what she knows about Nikolas for weeks now, but General Hospital spoilers indicate that she will tell Sonny the truth during Thursday’s episode. She won’t dance around and try to hide this any longer, even though she knows this could generate a lot of chaos.

SheKnows Soaps suggests that Sonny will not take this well. He will be feeling betrayed, and it seems likely that he’ll be quite upset with Carly for hiding this from him for as long as she did.

As Carly tells Sonny that Nikolas is alive, Nina will wrap her head around the DNA test she had run. The sneak peek shared via Twitter indicates that she will end up talking with Sasha at General Hospital and spoilers share that Sasha will have questions.

Sasha will ask Nina how long Nina has known that Sasha didn’t concoct this scheme on her own. Sasha refused to throw Valentin under the bus in hopes of leaving Nina with some semblance of happiness. However, now Nina has uncovered information proving Valentin was involved.

Will Sasha be entirely truthful now? General Hospital spoilers suggest that she may still try to shield Valentin from Nina’s wrath, but more should become clear over the next couple of episodes.

All of this is happening as people are preparing for Nina and Valentin’s wedding, but General Hospital spoilers detail that there is a lot set to go down before the nuptials begin. Valentin will meet with Martin and note that the codicil is still intact, and he will not be happy about it.

Soon Valentin and Ava will have an intense confrontation, and at some point, Jax and Valentin will exchange harsh words as well. In addition, Jax will connect with Ava and warn her that he does not want to see Nina hurt.

Thursday’s show also will show Laura trying to get through to Charlotte and it looks like Jason and Sam will do some brainstorming about the mysterious memorial service for Shiloh. General Hospital spoilers tease that big developments are about to break and fans will not want to miss the chaos coming in the New Year.