Hoda Kotb Shares Rare Photo Of Two Daughters To Instagram

Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb shared a rare photo of her two daughters seated together on a sofa in the family’s New York City apartment to Instagram in celebration of the new year. The image, which has been liked over 94,000 times, shows older sister Hayley Joy cradling her little sibling Hope Catherine.

Both Hayley and Hope are next to one another on the white furniture, wearing matching new year’s crowns that appeared to be colored in by Hayley.

The adorable sisters are wearing matching outfits of pink long-sleeved shirts, pink tulle skirts, and long pink pants. Hayley is wearing her glasses, with her long dark hair framing her face. Hope is not looking directly at the camera, but instead at something down by her feet, which is not seen in the image.

Hoda regularly shares photos of both girls to the social media site, but it is a rarity when she shares a photo of her two little princesses solo, without any other people in the photograph.

Behind the two girls is some artwork colored by Hayley — a photo of Sesame Street characters Elmo and Cookie Monster.

Fans were captivated by the above snap and shared their sentiments on the social media sharing site, wishing love, health, and happiness to Hoda and her stunning young family.

“God bless them! I love seeing their beautiful smiles,” said one follower of the beloved media personality.

“On my goodness! Slow down little ones. Y’all are growing so fast,” quipped a second fan of the family.

“Your girls are precious Hoda, Happy New Year!” said a third admirer of the combined Kotb/Schiffman clan.

Other admirers used emoji to tell the news anchor how they felt, including red, pink, and blue hearts, blowing horns, and smiley faces.

It appears that Hoda and fiance Joel Schiffman spent a happy new year with their daughters before heading out for some adult celebrating with her fellow Today Show anchor Al Roker and his family as seen in yet another social media post by the television personality.

In another series of uploaded images, both Hoda and Joel are seen dressed up and ready to take on the last moments of 2019 and the first of 2020 alongside Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts and two of their children, Leila and Nicholas. The families shared dinner together at an undisclosed New York City eatery.

The couples were seen happy and relaxed and enjoying one another’s company as they sported glittery New Year’s hats, surrounded by loved ones as they shared a meal together.