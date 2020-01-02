Leah Remini Hilariously Edits A-Rod Out Of Holiday Pic With Jennifer Lopez On Instagram

Leah Remini hilariously edited bestie Jennifer Lopez’s fiance Alex Rodriguez out of a holiday pic she posted to Instagram. In an image of Leah, Jennifer, husband Angelo Pagan, and Alex, taken around the Christmas holiday, the two couples cuddled together in front of some holiday decorations for the sweet pic.

In a caption written for the image by producer Elaine Goldsmith Thomas, the reason for A-Rod’s edit was simple. She noted that just because he was cropped out of the photo doesn’t mean he is not loved.

Elaine and Jennifer are longtime friends. She is her producing partner and oversees the entertainer’s Nuyorican Productions.

Both Jennifer and Leah looked stunning in the image.

On the left of the photograph was Jennifer, wearing a simple, black holiday top, with a high collar and cutaway sides. She wore oversized gold button earrings and her hair long and full, pulled away from her face to show off a fabulous neutral makeup palette.

Next to Jennifer stood her bestie Leah, who wore a sassy black lace tank top, a long gold necklace, and a white suit jacket to top off her party look. The actress wore her hair long and framing her face, with an oversized set of silver hoop earrings to complete her overall image.

Leah’s husband Angelo Pagan looked dashing in a black jacket and shirt in the holiday friendship photo. He and Leah will be married 17 years this July 19.

Fans thought the slight toward A-Rod was hilarious and stated so in the photo’s comments section.

“That’s gangster,” joked one of Leah’s Instagram followers regarding the fun slight.

“Hey, I see his hand and one eye though so it’s all good lol. Happy New Year,” remarked a second follower of the actress.

“Happy New Year to two very lucky men that have two gorgeous women, inside AND out!!!!!” applauded a third fan of the fun-loving two couples.

Jennifer and Leah have been friends for many years and their partners have become fast pals as well. The two women were introduced in 2004 by Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony at the premiere of the Denzel Washington movie Man on Fire.

The two women said in a joint 2018 interview on The View that they love spending time together. ABC News reported that when Leah first met Jennifer she would go to dinner at her house and come home “eight hours” later, not wanting to leave her pal as they were having so much fun getting to know one another.