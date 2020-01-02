‘Vikings’ Season 6: News Of Ivar’s Location Reaches Kattegat, So Hvitserk Might Be Able To Fulfill His Destiny

Ubbe finds out that Ivar the Boneless is in Kiev as Hvitserk continues ot struggle in the latest episode of 'Vikings.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 5 (titled “The Key”) of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Season 6 of Vikings, Hvitserk (Marco Ilso) has been struggling with addiction after the death of his girlfriend, Thora (Eve Connolly), at the hand of his brother, Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen). As Cinema Blend points out, Hvitserk had attempted to get sober but failed miserably in Episode 4 of Vikings.

All along, Hvitserk has blamed Ivar for his woes and has often said that he would like to kill his brother. And, with Episode 5, things might be lining up in just such a manner in order to make this possible.

Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) has been alerted about Ivar by the group that Hvitserk was supposed to head on a trade mission along the Silk Road. The group had returned early to let Ubbe known that Ivar is currently living with the Rus. As yet, Hvitserk does not know about Ivar’s location. With a small group returned from the main mission, it would allow Hvitserk to travel with them as they return to the Silk Road. As a result of this, viewers are now hopeful that Hvitserk will finally kick his addiction in an attempt to fulfill his perceived destiny by finally confronting his brother.

Bernard Walsh / History Channel

While this seems like a likely conclusion for Hvitserk’s story in the final season of Vikings, there are worrying clues that this might not be the case.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hvitserk has been shown in some Season 6 trailers about to be burned at the stake. Ubbe is alongside him as Hvitserk talks of his destiny in the clip.

“Don’t you see, Ubbe?” Hvitserk says.

“I was an instrument of the Gods, it was my fate, it was me.”

While Hvitserk has been talking of his destiny being that he should kill his brother, if Hvitserk travels to Kievan Rus and murders Ivar, it seems unlikely that he will be brought home to Kattegat and then killed for his actions. However, some fans suspect that Hvitserk will somehow manage to kill Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), thus bringing to fruition the prophecy that Lagertha will be killed by a son of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel).

Of course, as per usual, viewers will just have to tune into future episodes of Vikings in order to find out more about Hvitserk’s story in Season 6.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, January 8, at 10 p.m.