Janet Jackson Spotted Rocking Long Dreadlocks At JFK Airport In New York City

Janet Jackson was spotted on December 31 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, where she was seen sporting a new hairstyle, per the Daily Mail.

The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker has been rocking long dark hair for a couple of months but it appears she’s now wearing dreadlocks. Jackson opted for an all-black look for the occasion, one which was loose-fitted and included a long-sleeved sweater paired with sweatpants and sneakers. Jackson accessorized herself with a beanie, aviator sunglasses, and a small necklace. She applied a coat of black nail polish that matches the ensemble and held a fur coat in her arms. The music icon gave the look a pop of color by rocking a bold red lip.

The 53-year-old mom will be celebrating her son’s, Eissa, birthday on January 3 and will be spending her first moments of 2020 in New York.

While she was being photographed at the location, Jackson seemed happy and waved at fans who were lucky to have a glimpse of the star.

As soon as the photos hit the internet, Jackson’s fans, also known as the Jan Fam, took to social media to share their thoughts on her killer new look.

“Oh yesss! I love this look. #JanetJackson can just about rock any type of hair or hairstyle. I’m really loving this. I got a feeling she’s going to serve us something special for #2020…..Happy New Year to all the Janet fans,” one user wrote.

“Janet Jackson has dreads. We have to stan,” another shared.

“Happy New year!! she looks good with the dreads,” a third remarked, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Love the hair,” a fourth fan declared.

Back in the 1990s, Jackson was open about her love for dreadlocks. In a vintage interview with Oprah Winfrey, which can be watched on YouTube, she admitted that she always wanted that hairstyle.

Over the years, the “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” chart-topper has re-invented her image consistently. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jackson was recently photographed with light brunette hair for a professional shoot where she rocked a full fringe and had straight shoulder-length locks. The “I Get Lonely” songstress wore a denim jacket with the sleeves rolled up and stunned in a dark blue semi-sheer gown that had lots of layers to it underneath. The poofy garment appeared to be made out of thin, netted material that fell to the floor. She accessorized herself with black leather gloves and paired the ensemble with thigh-high boots that matched the gown.