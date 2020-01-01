Gwen Stefani Shares ’90s Throwback Pic From No Doubt Days With Bindi On Her Face

Gwen Stefani has taken her fans back in time with her latest Instagram upload and her followers are pretty nostalgic about it.

The “Now That You Got It” hitmaker rose to fame as the lead singer of the ska-punk band No Doubt in the 1990s and has continued to reminisce over the times they’ve had on social media. For Stefani’s latest throwback post, the blond beauty sported her hair scraped off of her face and rocked a mini quiff. She wore a white vest with red and blue stripey detailing on it. She opted for a red bold lip which is her signature trademark today and applied a coat of nail polish of the same color. Back in the day, the “Underneath It All” songstress was known for her unique fashion sense that stood her apart from her peers. Stefani, during the groups Tragic Kingdom era, used to wear bindis. Her latest upload proves to be from around that time as she is wearing one.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Baby Don’t Lie” chart-topper revealed that she was given the bindis by Tony Kanal’s mom. Kanal and Stefani used to be in a relationship and she was introduced to Indian fashion at the time.

In the photo, she sparked a huge smile and flashed her teeth. Stefani raised one arm and threw a rock on sign with her fingers.

For her caption, the “Don’t Speak” entertainer wished her 9.5 million followers a Happy New Year. She sent love, kisses, and thanked her fans for giving her another beautiful year.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 80,000 likes and over 920 comments, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“Kindly requesting a Tragic Kingdom anniversary tour please and thank you,” one user wrote.

“Love u Gwen!!! Thank u for being my biggest inspiration,” another shared.

“You are amazing! Such an inspiration. Happy New year Gwen!” a third fan remarked.

“Happy new year queen!! Can’t wait to see what 2020 has in store for you and us,” a fourth follower commented.

While Stefani didn’t mention a No Doubt reunion, her post could be hinting for one in 2020.

In October, the band celebrated their iconic album, Tragic Kingdom, turning 24-years-old. The hugely-successful record helped them become a worldwide success and a household name. Their drummer, Adrian Young, hinted at a possible tour for its 25th anniversary. Later this month, it will be re-pressed on a limited edition picture disc vinyl, per The Sound of Vinyl.