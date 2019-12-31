Kelly Ripa Looks Back On New Year’s Eve As The ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’ Co-Host Looks Forward To 2020

Kelly Ripa was nostalgic this New Year’s Eve as she showed up on Instagram with a multi-photo look at a number of celebrations, many of which took place during this special time of the year. The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host hit many highlights of her life on the social media platform.

The first of 10-picture pack had been taken for this year’s holiday card. Her entire tribe was very dressed up for the shot with husband Mark wearing all black and both Michael and Joaquin wearing dark suits. Lola Consuelos was swathed in a dramatic black gown while Kelly wore a festive frock featuring a black top and a skirt made of white feathers.

The second snap showed the family in a throwback shot taken on a cobblestone path while the entire tribe rocked winter attire. In the third picture, the Consuelos clan was obviously in a festive, end-of-year mood, with a young-ish Michael and Joaquin wearing “Happy New Year” hats. The next image seemed to be a recent photo with all five of the family’s members posing close together in a photo taken in front of a massive Christmas tree.

The photos that followed contained other celebratory shots, some of which included other people from outside the family circle. Meanwhile, the last shot depicted Kelly and Mark looking loving as she put her arms around her husband’s neck while wearing her own hat acknowledging the new year, and paired with a colorful and extremely sparkly top.

Kelly’s walk down memory lane via a bunch of Instagram photos aimed at past New Year’s Eve celebrations and other outstanding moments was popular with her 2.6 million Instagram followers. Within two hours of going live, her most recent social media update encouraged more than 57,000 fans to push “like” on the post while 625-plus fans commented on the pack of pictures she shared.

“A lot of good looking people in those photos!” stated one Instagram user, to which Kelly replied, “A LOT!”

“This family, though. I love this pic! It’s hanging on my fridge! Happy New Year, Consuelos gang,” stated a second admirer, who added three fire emoji, one crying-laughing emoji, and three red heart emoji. Kelly answered back, stating, “Love you.”

“So cute. Thanks for sharing. Happy New Year and New Decade to you and your family,” remarked a third fan, who added a string of emoji — including a falling star, a bottle of champagne, champagne glasses, and a sparkly star trio — in the comments section.