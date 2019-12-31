‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Nick Blows Up Chelsea’s World

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, December 31 shows Nick dropping a bombshell on Chelsea when he reveals Adam’s seduction plan. Plus, Chance tells Jill his plans, Kyle and Theo clash, and Phyllis makes amends.

Jill (Jess Walton) talked to Chance (Donny Boaz) at The Grand Phoenix Hotel. Chance checked in so that he’d have his own space. Then, Chance told Jill that he planned to stay in Genoa City, and she wasn’t thrilled to hear it. Jill worried that it wouldn’t be enough for Chance. However, Abby (Melissa Ordway) showed up, and Jill understood why Chance decided to stick around. Chance said they’re dating, but that things with Abby were just for fun. Then, he agreed to be Abby’s New Year’s Eve date.

Later, Jill stopped by Devon’s (Bryton James) penthouse, and they discussed how difficult it was for Devon to have Christmas without Neil (Kristoff St. John). Devon let Jill know that he and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) were headed to London, and Jill promised to help him get his money back from Colin (Tristan Rogers). Devon vowed that whoever was involved in the scam would pay.

Meanwhile, at Nick’s (Joshua Morrow), he told Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) that Adam (Mark Grossman) tried to get Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) to seduce him, leaving Chelsea for Adam. Incensed, Chelsea went to Adam’s and confronted him. He declared his love once again, but Chelsea felt that Adam merely wanted Connor’s (Judah Mackey) mother and not her.

At Jabot, Summer (Hunter King) and Theo (Tyler Johnson) presented a contest idea to Kyle (Michael Mealor). Kyle approved it and complimented Theo, which Theo snarked about being hard. Lola (Sasha Calle) stopped by with food, and Kyle found out Theo has been taste testing her creations. Summer and Theo watched as Theo and Lola kissed.

Finally, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) invited Jack (Peter Bergman) to meet her at Society. Phyllis apologized to her ex-husband for how terribly she’d treated him. Jack told her that he’s happy to be over the pain, but in the end, Jack confirmed that he and Phyllis are finally, at long last, friends. Phyllis teared up at the news.

At Crimson Lights, Phyllis ran into Nick. Nick let her know that he finally told Chelsea about Adam’s plan. Nick said he figured Adam would do whatever he could to minimize the damage. Phyllis realized that Nick worried Chelsea would buy Adam’s explanation. Then, Nick said he was finished talking about it. Summer showed up, and when Nick left, Summer ribbed her mother about another go with her dad. Phyllis denied that she and Nick are on the verge of reuniting, though.