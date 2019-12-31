Netflix Is Looking To Toss A Coin To A New Witcher With Its Latest Job Offering

Netflix requires someone who is a 'results-orientated lone wolf' willing to remove all manner of monsters. Do you fit the criteria?

The Witcher has become a huge success for Netflix. While the series only dropped on December 20, already the internet is rife with memes as fans watch and rewatch the series. And, to join in with the good fun, Netflix recently posted a job offering for a Witcher, according to Screen Rant.

“Are you a self-motivated, results-oriented lone wolf? Do you have a passion for problem-solving and monster-slaying (literally and figuratively)? Does the intersection of a silver sword with magical beasts excite you? If so, read on for an exciting job opportunity from Netflix!”

The listing then goes on to state the job requirements. Among the desire to track and remove all manner of monsters, Netflix also needs someone who has their own horse for means of transportation and can carry a variety of potions in order to help execute requirements and self-heal where necessary as no healthcare will be offered to the successful applicant.

Life as a Witcher will be challenging, though. The job at hand will be a lonely one and the perfect candidate must be prepared to spend large amounts of time on their own and be self-reliant when it comes to motivation. After all, tracking monsters, demons and other rogues takes dedication and determination to travel vast distances between tasks and through remote areas.

Katalin Vermes / Netflix

For those that think they are perfect in this role, being a loner and a horse owner, there is some formal training that must be addressed also. Netflix states that the perfect candidate must “hold a four-year degree from an accredited Witcher school or have equivalent life experience.” Unfortunately, they do not state whether this life experience is able to be obtained from obsessively playing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Of course, as Screen Rant points out, this listing by Netflix for a new Witcher is not actually a real job listing. However, it is a great way in which the streaming service can actively engage with its new fans now that they have become obsessed with their latest epic fantasy series on offer.

However, for those truly dedicated, Netflix has asked that those interested in applying send a short one-minute video to the following email address: witcherforhire@netflix.com.

Season 1 of The Witcher is currently streaming globally on Netflix. Season 2 has been confirmed by the network but no premiere date has been announced yet. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there are also rumors that Netflix is close to confirming a third season of the epic fantasy show.