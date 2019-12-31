Savannah Chrisley Rocks Tight Black Leggings & Smooches Her Man In Hot New Photo

Savannah Chrisley looked like a million bucks in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the Chrisley Knows Best star on Instagram know, Chrisley loves to share photos and video updates from her life, including fashion-forward shots and snaps from a number of projects that she is working on. She also regularly shares photos with fiance Nic Kerdiles, which is exactly what she did this past weekend.

In the gorgeous new shot, the blond beauty posed for a photo in sunny San Diego, California. She and Kerdiles stood front and center in the image as they smooched on the lips. Chrisley looked beautiful in a pair of skintight black leggings and a tight-fitting grey hoodie. She wore her short, blond locks styled and partly covered up by a pair of sunglasses. Kerdiles also looked dressed to impress, rocking a pair of blue jeans and an Adidas hoodie.

Just in front of the pair was their pooch, who was lying on the ground.

In the caption of the photo, the reality star mentioned that this was the first time that she and Kerdiles have been back to San Diego in over a year and that she was happy to be back. Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans with more than 150,000 likes in addition to 700-plus comments to date.

Some of her fans commented on the shot to let Chrisley know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few others took to the post to gush over how sweet the pair are together while countless others told her to have a great time visiting San Diego. Countless other followers had no words and commented on the shot with emoji.

“Love the love in this photo. Also, I am going to copy your haircut. Fierce,” one follower commented on the shot along with a series of emoji.

“Love you guys!!!!!!! So sweet!!!! Welcome back to Cali, you both are fierce as always!!!” a second fan chimed in.

“The cutest couple,” another wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Chrisley took to social media to confess to her fans that she missed her long, blond locks after having them chopped off. Along with the caption, she shared a photo of herself with her long hair. That post racked up more than 78,000 likes and well over 1,000 comments.