‘The Bachelor’ Star Peter Weber Responds To Charlize Theron’s Instagram Post: ‘Turbulence Can Be Fun’

'Pilot Pete' and Charlize both like turbulence.

Charlize Theron took to Instagram over the weekend to express her excitement for the upcoming season of The Bachelor. Unsurprisingly, Peter Weber caught wind of the Oscar-winning actress’ post about his show, and members of Bachelor Nation loved his response to Charlize.

On Saturday, Charlize took to Instagram to let everyone know just how much of a Bachelor fan she is. In a snapshot that she shared with her 5 million followers, the Bombshell star was pictured posing in front of a billboard advertising Season 24 of the popular ABC reality series. The ad showed the new Bachelor rocking a suit and holding a rose in his hand. The promo also included the tagline for Peter’s season: “Expect turbulence.” This is an obvious reference to Peter being an airline pilot.

Charlize stood slightly off to the side so that she wasn’t blocking “Pilot Pete” from view. The actress was rocking a light-colored sweater with braided detailing around the neck. Over her cozy top, she wore a knitted black jacket trimmed with thick yarn fringe. Charlize’s chic pixie cut was styled with a deep side part. The blond beauty was pictured slightly turning her head to gaze at the camera, and she seemed to be imitating the small hint of a smile on Peter’s lips.

In the caption of her post, Charlize informed her followers that she enjoys a little turbulence.

“Omg!!! I can. Not. Wait,” wrote Mad Men star January Jones in the comments section of Charlize’s post.

“This is amazing! Let us know what you think when we premiere on January 6!” read a response from the official Instagram account for The Bachelor.

On Monday, Peter issued the perfect response to Charlize’s post. First, he found a billboard featuring one of the star’s ads for Christian Dior’s J’Adore fragrance. Peter then posed for a photo beside the advertisement. In the snapshot that he shared with his 1.3 million Instagram followers, he was pictured pointing at an image of Charlize looking stunning in a glamorous gown covered with glittering beads. In his caption, he remarked that “turbulence can be fun.”

Last season’s Bachelor, Colton Underwood, jokingly accused Peter of looking for love outside of the dating show that’s about to turn him into one of America’s biggest television stars.

“Shoot your shot!” Colton quipped.

Colton wasn’t the only Bachelor Nation star who had something to say about Peter’s response to the Long Shot actress.

“Ahhhhh! The best!!!!!” remarked The Bachelorette star Ali Fedotowsky.

“Well played kid…well played,” wrote The Bachelor host Chris Harrison.

Peter and Charlize’s Instagram posts had a few fans calling for the actress to appear on The Bachelor. However, Season 24 of the show might not need the help of an Academy Award winner to hype it up. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it’s been revealed that Peter and The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown will be reunited in the premiere episode, so viewers already have plenty of drama to look forward to.