5 Best Celebrity Couples Of 2019

Fans love to speculate about romantic pairings in Hollywood. This year saw several heartbreaking splits, but it also featured the rise of some new relationships that instantly took the internet by storm. The following list highlights the Top 5 celebrity couples of 2019.

Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson

Cara Delevingne and former Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson made their relationship official earlier this year after starring in the movie Her Smell together. Cara shared a video of her and Benson’s character kissing in the film and captioned the image with the official “pride” hashtag.

Since then, the pair has shared numerous photos of each other on their respective social media pages. Recently, Cara shared a sweet tribute to Ashley on her birthday.

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Fans first started to notice the sparks flying between Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello when the former member of Fifth Harmony released the steamy music video to her hit song “Señorita.”

The pair had already been the subject of speculation, but after the video released and they were caught kissing in public on multiple occasions, it became obvious to the world they were an item. Their sloppy kissing video nearly broke the internet.

Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus has had a whirlwind of a year when it comes to her romantic life. The singer/actress started the year married to Australian hottie Liam Hemsworth. However, by mid-August, the pair had split.

A couple of months later, Miley was spotted cuddling up to another Australian heartthrob, Cody Simpson. Since the two got together, they have been very public about their relationship. It didn’t take long for Miley’s fans to get on board. She frequently posts about Cody on her Instagram.

Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are one of the only couples on this list whose relationship has thrived for several years now. They’ve been married since 2015, and they’re still going strong. Sofia frequently posts photos of the two of them, laughing and enjoying their lives together on her social media.

The couple is often joined by their family members and they appear to be quite happy. It’s no wonder so many people across the globe are rooting for their relationship.

Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid

Anwar Hadid, younger brother to Gigi and Bella, became pop star Dua Lipa’s new beau in the summer of this year. The two were first spotted cozying up to one another at a music festival in London. These days, it’s common to see the two sharing photos of one another on Instagram, including the one above showing the pair in a liplock.