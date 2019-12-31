Meghan Markle Reportedly Furious That Kate Middleton Is Making Her Feel ‘Totally Left Out’ For New Year’s

The battle between the royal ladies doesn’t seem to have cooled over the holidays. Instead, it appears as though the feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton has only heated up in recent days. According to Radar Online, the duchess is upset that the Duchess of Cambridge is reportedly trying to intentionally make her feel left out of plans for the new year.

Allegedly, Kate has been making plans for New Year celebrations, but she has left Meghan feeling “totally left out” of these preparations.

“Kate’s organizing some select get-togethers that will mean invites for a host of royals, including Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall,” a source claimed.

Several of these functions are ones that “numerous aristocrat associates who Harry and Meghan would enjoy seeing, too.”

But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may not get the chance to enjoy the festivities because they allegedly haven’t received an invitation to any of the events.

While Meghan and Harry chose to spend some time away from the rest of the royal family for the Christmas holidays, the duchess is reportedly “fuming” that she is being left out of the upcoming parties now that they will be back in England.

The source says that Kate made the intentional decision to leave Meghan and Harry out in order to teach them a lesson. That’s because Kate purportedly thinks that she and husband William have been doing everything they can to welcome and include the younger couple, but they don’t feel like they are getting any of the same in return.

“Kate’s decided she needs to be cruel to be kind and it’s time her sister-in-law learned a harsh lesson,” the source revealed. “Needless to say, it hasn’t been well received at all.”

Apparently, Kate doesn’t feel like she needs to work overtime to include Meghan and Harry anymore.

“Kate’s standing in the palace has never been so high, so she feels no obligation to make nice with Meghan and Harry.”

The reported move comes after Meghan and Harry spoke out candidly in November about their experiences in the royal family. Things only got worse when the couple decided to travel to Canada to spend time with Meghan’s mother rather than staying in England to participate in the traditional royal festivities.

Things have reportedly been so rocky that Queen Elizabeth notably left the couple out of her annual Christmas address to the U.K. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the queen sat at her desk to address the cameras, and while photos of the rest of the royal family sat next to her, Meghan and Harry weren’t featured in any of them.