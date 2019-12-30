Victoria Beckham Spends Time With Emma Bunton In New Instagram Photo

Victoria Beckham took to her Instagram account to share her latest reunion with fellow Spice Girls member, Emma Bunton on Monday.

The snapshot showed Victoria and Emma cuddling their husbands, David Beckham and Jade Jones on a couch, and all looked like they had the best time.

In the caption of the sweet photo, the former Posh Spice stated that she and her family had a wonderful time with Emma, Jade, and their kids.

The post was a huge hit among Victoria’s 27.5 million followers, as it garnered more than 170,000 likes and over 600 comments after just two hours of being live. Die-hard Spice Girls fans took to the post to let Victoria know that they are thrilled of the mini-reunion, while some admirers are still hoping for a complete reunion. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with heart and heart-eye emoji.

“Yay! Posh and Baby having fun together and in couples,” a fan wrote.

“Beautiful to see friendships lasting forever. Hoping for a full Spice Girls reunion!!” an admirer commented.

“Years of friendship and life’s ups and downs make pictures like this. Beautiful natural people to aspire to,” a third Instagram user added.

According to ET, this is the first time that Victoria reunited with one of her former group members after missing the Spice Girls UK reunion tour last summer. It was reported that Melanie Brown, formerly known as Mel B in the group, stated her disappointment during an appearance at Good Morning Britain.

Melanie was allegedly expecting Victoria to appear to the reunion, even just to say hello backstage. Although upset, Melanie was reportedly not angry and that she thought Victoria had her reasons for not showing up. She also stated that no matter what, the group will always support each other.

Despite the fact that the former singer was absent, she still showed her support to the girls on social media ahead of the tour. She posted a throwback of the Spice Girls with a caption that says, “Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour,” followed by her signature initials and a Spice Girls hashtag.

Emma, on the other hand, performed her first major solo performance after a decade at the Royal Albert Hall in London. According to a report by The Inquisitr, the concert happened early this month with the singer accompanied by a ten-piece band. She was also joined on stage by her partner Jade, as well as Will Young and Matt Goss.

It was also reported that Geri Halliwell, who was known as Ginger Spice, came to watch Emma’s solo concert. Geri also visited Emma backstage after the show.