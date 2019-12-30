‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kristen Freaks When She Sees Brady Kiss Nicole, Marlena Confronts Hope

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, December 30 reveal that there will be a lot of drama surrounding many of Salem’s couples.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will watch as Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) spies the love of her life, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), snuggling up to Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker).

Kristen will happen to see Brady move in for a kiss with Nicole, and she won’t be happy about it. The DiMera vixen will freak out upon seeing the man she loves get close to his former girlfriend, and things will get ugly as she confronts the pair about their newly rekindled romance.

Of course, Brady believes that Kristen is now a nun, and her decision to wear her former nun’s habit won’t help matters. However, Kristen will drop a bomb on her ex-boyfriend when she peels off her conservative clothing and reveals that she decided not to become a nun, stunning both Nicole and Brady.

It seems that Brady will soon have a big decision to make as he’ll yet again be put in the middle of a love triangle. He’ll be forced to choose between Kristen, the woman that he can’t seem to get out of his system, or Nicole, the old flame he always seems to return to.

Meanwhile, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will confront Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) about her feelings for her husband, John Black (Drake Hogestyn). As many fans already know, John invited Hope to live with him after she told him that her home had flooded.

Marlena was out of town for work during that time, and when she returned, she was stunned to see that another woman had moved into her home and had seemed to be falling for John.

Of course, what John and Marlena don’t know is that Hope has been brainwashed to believe that she is Princess Gina and has been living a double life for over a year. Marlena will finally call out Hope about her feelings for John, and the two women will likely spar back and forth.

In addition, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) will begin to get fed up with Stefano, who is currently taking up residence in Steve Johnson’s (Stephen Nichols) body. She’ll threaten to expose his huge secret to everyone in Salem.

Elsewhere, Days of Our Lives fans will see Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) discover that someone vandalized her company, Gabi Chic, and she’ll be furious.