Ryan Seacrest Poses With New Sidekick Lucy Hale Ahead Of ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Celebration In Times Square

The 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' star will host the New York-based NYE party with someone besides Jenny McCarthy for the first time in 10 years.

Ryan Seacrest will be rockin’ in the new year with a new sidekick for the first time in 10 years. The Live with Kelly and Ryan star was photographed rehearsing with co-host Lucy Hale as they get ready to ring in 2020 on ABC’s live celebration, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. Jenny McCarthy had been Seacrest’s co-host since 2010, but she stepped down from the high-profile gig this year.

Daily Mail posted photos of Seacrest showing Hale the ropes during outdoor rehearsals in Times Square for her new role as his co-host for the live TV party. Hale, 30, was photographed wearing a snakeskin-print trench coat as she did a run-through with seasoned host Seacrest, who took over the long-running New Year’s Eve special after veteran host Dick Clark passed away in 2012. Hale previously rang in the New Year in Rockin’ Eve segments broadcast from New Orleans, but the Times Square gig will put her front and center at the show’s headquarters this year.

Seacrest also posted a behind-the-scenes photo with Hale during her “orientation day” for the live broadcast. The American Idol host and Pretty Little Liars alum are wearing matching black tops and blue jeans in the pic. In the caption, Seacrest wrote that he is “psyched” that Hale will be joining him in Times Square this year.

In the comments section to Seacrest’s post, Hale wrote in all caps, “IS THIS REAL LIFE?”

In subsequent comments, several fans assured her that it is.

“Of course. You earned it,” one fan wrote to Hale.

“Lucy’s a great addition to the Times Square celebration!!! Can’t wait,” another added.

“My dream team,” a third fan wrote of Hale and Seacrest.

With Hale in the Big Apple, Billy Porter (Pose) will take over the New Orleans hosting duties, while Ciara will oversee the Los Angeles festivities, according to Variety. In a statement about the 2020 lineup, Seacrest noted this will be his 15th year as a host of the New Year’s Eve show that Dick Clark debuted back in 1972.

“As we ring in a new decade and my 15th year hosting the show, I’m so excited to welcome the talented Lucy Hale to the stage with me,” Seacrest said. “It’s going to be a powerhouse year with Billy and Ciara, and we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone!”

In addition to Hale and Seacrest, the star-studded lineup for New Year’s Rockin’ Eve includes South Korean boy band BTS, as well as Post Malone, Sam Hunt, and Alanis Morissette along with the cast of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill, Deadline reports. Performances broadcast from the West Coast will include Paula Abdul, Dan + Shay, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Salt-N-Pepa, and more.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 airs live on Tuesday, December 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.