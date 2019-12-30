Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Makes Brooke A Proposal

This episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will only air in the Eastern and Central time zones. The soap opera will be pre-empted on the West Coast as CBS will broadcast NCAA Football: Sun Bowl. This episode will then air on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2020, on the West Coast while a repeat episode will play in the Eastern and Central time zones.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, December 31 reveal that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will remember all the reasons that they were good together. The two will take some time during the festive period to celebrate that which was “Bridge,” per Highlight Hollywood.

Ridge will approach Brooke with a proposal. He will ask his wife for another chance and make a plea for their marriage. Ridge wrongly believes that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has changed since the designer has seemingly moved on with Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). Since Brooke has always believed that Thomas is obsessed with her daughter, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), Ridge will use this to prove his case. In fact, the only reason that they are getting a divorce is because of the constant issues with their children.

“Let’s tear up those divorce papers and revive our marriage. Can we do that?” Ridge asks Brooke. He will admit that he hasn’t filed the paperwork and that they are still married. But will his wife let the past go?

Brooke still doesn’t trust Thomas. She feels that he fits the definition of a psychopath and thinks that he needs psychiatric help. Previously, she pleaded with Ridge to see his son for who he really is. And since Ridge is still not accepting that his son has serious mental issues, she may not feel that she can give in to his demands.

On the other hand, Brooke was devastated when Ridge served the divorce papers on her. Both of them wept as they contemplated life without each other. The Inquisitr reports that Brooke and Ridge will take another trip down memory lane and recall the many memories that they share.

The soap opera spoilers hint that Brooke and Ridge will be in an emotional turmoil as they remember what makes them so good together. They don’t want to spend their lives without each other and it seems as if someone is going to have to compromise. Will Brooke and Ridge make a new commitment to each other?