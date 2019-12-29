Rob Kardashian’s Family Is Reportedly Happy To See The Strides He’s Made This Year

Rob Kardashian is reportedly in a better place with himself and his family this year.

After years of being away from the spotlight, the former E! star has become more and more visible in the public eye. According to Hollywood Life, he has been seen in several family events with his famous sisters this year, including Kendall Jenner’s Halloween birthday bash and Kourtney Kardashian’s Christmas Eve party. He has also been seen on his sister’s Instagram stories on several occasions.

As Rob works on bettering himself, he has reportedly received a ton of support from his family. The Arthur George CEO’s tribe is said to be “thrilled” about his decision to take care of himself more, both mentally and physically.

“Rob’s family is so proud of him, he’s consistently been putting in the work on himself and they all feel like he’s permanently turned a corner,” an insider dished about how the Kardashian/Jenners feel about Rob.

The insider also shared that Rob is slowly but surely getting back to the person he was when the family first rose to fame in the late 2000s. They said that a large factor of Rob taking better care of himself has been his 3-year-old daughter, Dream, who he shares with Blac Chyna.

“They feel like he’s back and they are all so happy and grateful,” the source said.

“Being a dad has changed Rob for the better and he’s totally committed to being the healthiest version of himself. Now that he’s doing so well they would love nothing more than to see him find true love.”

The Kardashian/Jenner family has been vocal in the past about Rob isolating himself from his loved ones. The entrepreneur stepped away from Keeping Up with the Kardashians several years ago and didn’t return to television after his own show, Rob and Chyna was canceled after just one season. While there hasn’t been any news if Rob will come back to Keeping Up with the Kardashians, he doesn’t seem to have any problems engaging in photo opportunities with his family.

In addition to being more visible, Rob has seemingly been trying to improve his dating life. Although his last serious relationship with Chyna ended shortly after their daughter was born, he has reportedly attempted to move on. He was seen flirting with singer Natti Natasha earlier this year via Twitter. He has also been romantically linked to Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou after they were seen getting close at Kendall’s party.