Nicole Kidman Shares Rare Photo Of Daughter Faith In Celebration Of Child’s 9th Birthday

Nicole Kidman showed up on Instagram to celebrate her daughter, Faith, on her birthday. The newly turned 9-year-old is rarely seen on the social media network, making her mom’s two-picture tribute extra special.

The Big Little Lies actress used her update to reveal a throwback photo as she held her youngest child. At the time, the little girl belonging to the Oscar winner and popular country crooner Keith Urban was just a baby. The older sister to 11-year-old Sunday Rose Kidman Urban appeared in a sepia print while posing nearly cheek-to-cheek with Nicole.

Both members of the family looked straight into the camera as the stunning picture was snapped.

Faith rocked a head of unruly hair and a perfect Cupid’s bow pout while Nicole’s hair was pulled away from her face with most of it cropped out of the photo as she parted her luscious lips. Her tiny daughter didn’t seem to be wearing any clothing while her devoted mom rocked a dark, long-sleeved shirt as she put her arms around the baby. Faith had her tiny arm outstretched as her hand grazed Nicole’s arm.

The second picture in the pack of two focused on another sweet aspect concerning life with the Kidman Urban family. The center of attention was a round birthday cake with chocolate icing and pink lettering that read, “Happy 9th birthday, Faith.” The candles, which were lit, included one for each year Faith has been alive plus an extra candle for good luck.

Among Nicole’s 5.7 million followers, more than 585,000 social media users pressed “like” on the upload. In addition, her Instagram post also earned the 52-year-old actress copious comments amounting to 4,600-plus after less than a day of being shared.

“Happy birthday to faith. She sure is blessed with awesome parents,” stated one fan.

“Awww,Happy Birthday pumpkin. I know,.. I don’t know you.. or your parents. But Happy birthday to you!” remarked a second admirer.

“Oh my god she’s an angel of love what a beautiful little person,” gushed a third follower.

“She is gorgeous… like her mother, her father looks good too???? love you both,” said a fourth fan, who added a couple of red exclamation point emoji.

Last month, Nicole showed up on social media in another throwback photo. However, the subject matter was a lot more adult oriented since the star appeared to be posing without wearing a shirt. To adhere to Instagram standards, she did cover her private parts — with a men’s hat.