‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Promo: New Questions For A New Year

The Bold and the Beautiful promo for the week, entitled “New Year, New Decisions,” shows Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) sweet talking his wife, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will also be getting hot and heavy while Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) has a lot to think about.

Ridge Pleads With Brooke

Ridge is having second thoughts about his divorce. As reported by The Inquisitr, Ridge feels that since Thomas has now moved on with Zoe, he and Brooke can be together again.

“You want to be together, right?” he asks Brooke.

Although Ridge is the one who presented Brooke with the divorce papers, this is not the first time that he’s fighting for his marriage. Previously, he asked Brooke to just forgive Thomas so that they could move forward with their marriage. But Brooke felt that Thomas was still obsessed with Hope and could not forget what her stepson had done in the past.

“Let’s tear up those divorce papers and revive our marriage. Can we do that?”

In the spoiler video, Brooke seems to be touched. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also hint that the two will take a trip down memory lane and remember all the good times that they had.

Hope Notes Thomas And Zoe’s Bond

Since Hope and Thomas are now working closely together, she’s spending a lot of time with the designer. The Bold and the Beautiful promo shows Thomas and Zoe making out and it seems as if they are turning up the heat. Hope has also witnessed Thomas and Zoe locking lips on more than one occasion.

Hope will note, “You and Zoe seem to be getting a little more serious.” She’s delighted because it seems as if Thomas and Zoe’s bond is genuine. To Hope, this means that she can finally be free from the man who relentlessly pursued her for months. Thomas will give her a positive answer.

“I’m trying to move on with my life. That’s what you wanted, right?”

The promo shows that Hope seems to be a little perturbed by his response. Is she worried that Thomas may be up to his old tricks or could there be more to her feelings for him?

The soap opera spoilers reveal that Thomas is moving ahead with his plan to win Hope. By backing away from her, he hopes to make her jealous by dating Zoe. But will Hope take the bait or will she feel relieved that her nightmare is over? As for Zoe, how will she handle being just another notch in Thomas’ belt?