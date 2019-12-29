WWE News: Former Superstar Has New Job Outside Of Wrestling Just Weeks After Release

Less than one month after his release, this superstar has found a new calling.

When WWE superstars end up going their own way or parting company with the Vince McMahon’s promotion, they usually wrestle elsewhere. A number of superstars have asked for their releases this year, and Sin Cara was one of those who had it granted. Even though he’s already shown up at Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, it appears as if the high-flying wrestler has taken on a new job and it is in the world of professional soccer.

For quite some time, Sin Cara had wanted to move onto something else and outside of the realm of WWE. He publicly requested his release, and it was believed that it would not be granted but he was finally given what he wanted on December 8.

With his contract set to expire in March of next year, Sin Cara does have to adhere to a 90-day non-compete clause since he was granted an early release. His appearance in Lucha Libre AAA made many believe that he’d be continuing on with his wrestling career, but he has other interests as well.

The official website of the Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club of the English Premier League has revealed its partnership with Sin Cara aka Cinta de Oro. Beginning on January 1, 2020, the former NXT Tag Team Champion will take on the role of Director of International Development with the soccer team.

The soccer team revealed that the duties of Cinta de Oro will include “the search for talent, partnerships with soccer schools, and the discovery of new international figures for the future of the Wolves.” This is a huge move by the team and a big position for the former WWE superstar.

Sin Cara was just one of four superstars released by WWE back in early December, but it was a long time coming. Along with Sin Cara, the company also released Luke Harper along with Konnor and Viktor of The Ascension. Harper had requested his release months before and was finally granted it.

When he appeared in Lucha Libre AAA, it was revealed that his ring name would be changing to “Cinta de Oro” which means “Golden Ribbon.” He chose this name to honor the legacy of the original performer who passed away back in 2016.

It appears as if the man formerly known as Sin Cara in WWE is going to continue wrestling while also working with the soccer club. He’s going to be quite busy since parting ways with Vince McMahon’s company and this is a big step-up for him in the sports world.