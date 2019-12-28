Christina Milian Flaunts Baby Bump With Henna Tattoo On Instagram

Christina Milian shared a new photo set with her Instagram followers today. There were two pictures, and both showed her flaunting her baby bump with a henna tattoo.

She wore a light gray sports bra and sweats in the photos. The attention was mostly on her large baby bump, which was done with an intricate henna design. There was a lotus flower in the bottom center, which was framed by a large, heart-shaped outline. It had elaborate detailing and dots throughout.

In the first photo, Christina stood outside in front of a light-colored wall. She glanced down at the camera with her right hand in her hair. She placed her other arm on top of her belly. The singer smiled with her lips closed and gave a smoldering look. Her hair was worn down in a heavy right part. Beside her was a green plant. This was taken on a sunny day, which left her skin looking glowing.

The second picture, on the other hand, was taken indoors. Christina seemed to be lounging on a chair or couch. This shot was taken from a higher vantage point, with the stunner glancing up with a smile. She rested her left hand on her head. This angle revealed her makeup — she sported light pink lipstick and a hint of light eyeshadow. Plus, her charm necklace peeked through.

Fans took to the comments section to gush over the pregnant bombshell.

“Wooooow you still have abs while pregnant!!! Lil Man is going to come out readyyyyyy,” declared a follower.

“I don’t know anyone else who deserve this full hapiness and blessing more than you two The second picture is amazing,” noted an admirer.

“We’re all excited about the baby being here Courage for the last days/weeks,” wished a fan.

“Is this a tattoo? Or is it paint?” wondered a fourth Instagram user.

There were others that seemed confused by the henna tattoo. Henna is a plant-based ink, and it’s not permanent. It’s a fun way for some to celebrate their pregnancy and their baby on the way.

In addition, the beauty shared another update earlier this month where she showed off her large baby bump. Christina opted for a light blue wrap dress with white snakeskin-print boots. She stood against a textured wall and struck a couple of poses. In the first picture, she placed her hand on her belly and on her upper thighs. In the next image, she raised her hand by her hair.