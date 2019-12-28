Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Consuelos And Her Boyfriend Pose In Front Of Pyramid For Stunning Photo

Lola and her boyfriend are in Egypt.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ 18-year-old daughter, Lola Consuelos, is enjoying an end-of-the-year getaway with her boyfriend.

On Saturday, Lola took to Instagram to share a vacation photo with her 194,000 followers. Lola doesn’t post pictures on social media often, and it’s an even rarer occurrence to see her pictured with her long-time boyfriend, Tarek Fahmy. However, the couple can be seen posing together in front of a majestic pyramid in Lola’s latest snapshot.

The couple is vacationing in Egypt, and one stop on their itinerary was the majestic stone structures that attract so many tourists to the country that was once ruled by pharaohs. For their outing, Lola rocked a baggy black shirt and off-white, high-waisted jeans. She completed her casual ensemble with a white cardigan sweater, which she wore unbuttoned. She also appeared to have a mustard yellow stretch headband wrapped around her right wrist. Lola accessorized her outfit with a silver necklace.

For her beauty look, Lola sported a berry lip, pink blush on the apples of her round cheeks, and curled lashes. She wore her long, brunette tresses down. Her hair was slightly blowing in the wind, and she was reaching up to tuck a few locks behind her right ear.

Tarek wore a tan sweater and black pants for his sightseeing trek with Lola. The couple was pictured posing in front of the corner of a pyramid. Their photo provided a close view of the weathered, uneven stones that made up the whole of the ancient tomb. A few camels were also visible in the background.

In the caption of her post, Lola referenced “International Love” singer Pitbull’s famous nickname by christening Tarek and herself “Mr. and Mrs. Worldwide.”

Over the span of an hour, Lola’s vacation photo with her boyfriend garnered over 7,000 likes. The celebrity daughter’s Instagram followers also had plenty to say about the snapshot. One follower who posted a comment was Lola’s mother. Kelly hilariously suggested that her daughter was trying to steal her title. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host also revealed that she and Mark are currently vacationing in Colorado.

“Mr. and Mrs. Worldwide are in Colorado but Egypt looks amazing. Hi T!” Kelly wrote.

A few of Lola’s followers seemed to enjoy Kelly’s response to Lola’s post more than the photo itself.

“@kellyripa I was waiting for your response to the pic. This was perfection! Lol,” wrote one fan.

However, most of Lola’s followers commented on her stunning snapshot with Tarek.

“Is this a perfume/cologne ad?” read one response to her post.

“What a beautiful picture of a beautiful couple,” another admirer wrote.

In reference to Lola’s caption, one fan called for her to perform a duet with Pitbull. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lola recently took to Instagram to show off her vocal skills. In a rare video, she could be heard singing a cover of the Labrinth song “Jealous.”