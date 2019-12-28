Eniko Parrish Explains Why She Forgave Husband Kevin Hart For Cheating On Her While She Was Pregnant

Eniko Parrish believes in second chances but not thirds.

In the new Netflix docuseries entitled Don’t F**k This Up, Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko Parrish, discuss some dark parts of their history, including his infidelity and various controversies. One of the most tension-filled moments of the series thus far was when Parrish detailed the pain she felt when discovering her husband had been unfaithful to her. She ultimately chose to forgive him for the sake of their family, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Parrish was far along in her pregnancy with their son, Kenzo, when Hart went on a Las Vegas trip without her. She explained that she was at home eating breakfast when she received a direct message that included a video of Hart cheating on her with another woman. The incident put a significant strain on their marriage, but Parrish wanted to fight for her family.

“I have to maintain a level head, I think that’s the only thing that really got me through. I wasn’t ready at the time to just give up on my family. I wanted Kenzo to be able to know his dad and grow up, so it was a lot. It was a lot for me, but we’ve been through it, we’ve gone through it, we passed it and he’s a better man now because of it. So, as long as he behaves, we’re good.”

Parrish was visibly emotional while telling this story, at times wiping away tears. Hart backed up her statement about growing as a man through this ordeal, and also discussed their bond not only as a couple in a marriage but also as two friends.

“The friendship that I have with my wife is insane,” he said.

He also applauded Parrish for standing by him despite the many tests their marriage has been through and for being strong through all the challenges.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, another controversial aspect of Hart’s past the docuseries touches upon is Hart allegedly being extorted for money in 2017 by his former friend Jonathan Todd Jackson. At the time, many people speculated that the person doing the extorting was Montia Sabbag, the model with whom Hart cheated on his wife with. It was rumored that Sabbag was simply trying to profit off Hart’s wealth.

Nevertheless, Sabbag went public and insisted she was innocent. She then sued Hart for a whopping $60 million, claiming that he had purposefully tried to make her look guilty.