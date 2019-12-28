Chrissy Teigen Takes A Spill On The Ice Alongside John Legend In Hilarious Instagram Video

Chrissy Teigen posted a hilarious ice skating video to Instagram alongside husband John Legend where the two showed off their stellar athletic techniques, both almost taking a spill on the rink’s slippery surface. This led the television personality and social media superstar to quip, “we got a 1.2” remarking on a fictitious score she believed they deserved in the accompanying caption to the clip.

The happy couple is seen attempting a move where the male partner in a duo spins his partner along on the ice.

Chrissy twisted away from her husband of six years and gracefully landed face down on the ice.

John attempted to get to his wife, inching his way across the slippery surface, almost falling in the process before the funny and quick clip ended.

Despite their not-so-stellar ice skating skills, the duo looked camera-ready for their debut as ice champions.

Chrissy sported a black v-neck long-sleeved shirt, darker hue leggings, an oversized bear coat, and a black beanie atop her head, which covered her auburn hair.

Also making a fashion statement was EGOT winner John, who wore a black turtleneck shirt, black pants and a shorter version of his wife’s style of outerwear in white.

The couple, who have been spending the holiday season celebrating with family and friends in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, appear to be having the time of their lives attempting to glide along the ice, laughing at themselves as they do so as seen below.

Famous friends such as Brooklyn Decker and Ramona Singer chimed in regarding the video, adding their happy sentiments regarding the love displayed between the couple, who are parents to two children: Luna and Miles.

Fans responded positively to the clip, remarking how much they love the couple’s devotion to one another as well as their ability to laugh at life in its accompanying comments section on Instagram.

“How dare you gracefully fall like an angel while the rest of us are over here bruising our butts because our falls are so terrible LOL,” quipped one fan of the former Sports Illustrated model turned cookbook author.

“I’m dead at him shuffling over to help and almost falling too,” said another fan, followed by a laughing with tears emoji.

“You guys are hilarious!” remarked a third follower of Chrissy’s followed by the #relationshipgoals.

During the couple’s holiday getaway, Chrissy has treated her followers to many adorable videos and photos of her children, the delicious food she has prepared for her guests and one clip, in particular, seen above when the children were thrilled by the sight of Santa Claus running through the snow behind the couple’s home.