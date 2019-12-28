Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Turned Away By Fancy Canadian Restaurant For Holiday Dinner

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ditched England and headed to Canada for the Christmas holiday where they spent their time hiking, hanging with Meghan’s mother, and enjoying the holidays. The one thing they couldn’t do, however, was enjoy a waterfront meal at a fancy spot on Vancouver Island.

According to The Vancouver Sun, the royal couple and their baby, Archie spent the holidays with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, who flew in from California, in the up-and-coming Horth Hill area. But when they tried to get reservations at the popular Deep Cove Chalet, they were turned down.

Bev Koffel, who owns the restaurant, said that her husband Pierre turned the royal family away because of the security issues involved in hosting them. Koffel met with the couple’s security team, but ultimately, the restaurant opted to send them away.

“Let them have their peace and quiet. For us to be so lucky to have them in the area, how lucky is that?” said Koffel. “I wish them all the privacy they can possibly get. They deserve it.”

That said, she has nothing but love for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. She bought two books as gifts for the royal couple and plans to send them to them.

“I hope to meet them one day. I hope they get my books,” she said.

Meghan and Harry revealed that they were skipping the traditional British Christmas routine to head to Canada to spend time with Meghan’s family, but the couple didn’t specify where they would be staying. Apparently, the commonwealth is an important place for the couple and they looked forward to spending time there, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family,” a statement from the couple read. “They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

Meghan worked in Toronto while filming the show Suits, and it’s where the couple first appeared in public. There have even been rumors that the couple is considering moving to Canada.

Since traveling to North America for the holidays, the couple was spotted hiking in Horth Hill and around time. Koffel even says that she has seen the couple around town in the greater Victoria area.