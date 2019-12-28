‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Reveals Her Pregnant Sister Is ‘About To Have’ Her Baby

Teen Mom 2 fans were shocked earlier this year when Leah Messer dropped some pregnancy news. However, it wasn’t that the mom-of-three was expecting another baby, but rather that her sister Victoria Messer was expecting. Now, it appears Victoria may be giving birth to her baby boy soon.

According to a report from Teen Mom Talk Now, Leah took to her Instagram stories to share a video of Victoria. The video shows Victoria with a pained look on her face as Leah revealed that her sister is dilated and may be giving birth to her son soon.

“Victoria is dilated four centimeters and is about to have a baby! And it’s all over your face that you’re in so much pain!” Leah said in the video.

Leah added, “2020! Here we come,” before shouting the name that Victoria has picked out for her son, Cai.

Leah’s sister’s pregnancy was a big part of Leah’s story line on the most recent season of Teen Mom 2. What made Victoria’s pregnancy particularly shocking to fans is that she met a man while on vacation in Costa Rica. At the time, she was still technically married, but ended up pregnant by the man she meant while on vacation with her sister and Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry. She eventually divorced her husband. Victoria already has two children, one from her first marriage and another from the man she recently divorced.

Victoria attended the Teen Mom 2 reunion special where her pregnancy was talked about and, following the airing of the episode, she took to social media to speak out about her pregnancy. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Victoria took to her Instagram account where she shared an ultrasound photo along with a lengthy caption about her pregnancy.

“I am sad that I feel as though I have to defend our situation, however I want people to know the truth and not just what’s being portrayed,” Victoria wrote along with the photo.

While the father of her son is currently in Costa Rica, on the Teen Mom 2 reunion it was revealed that Leah will sponsor him to apply for citizenship in the United States. Victoria admitted that since they live in separate countries, they haven’t been able to do things that “other expecting couples” do during pregnancy.

With Victoria seemingly nearing giving birth to her baby boy, fans are looking forward to more updates from Leah about her nephew.