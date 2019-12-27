Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Flashback Shot Of Her Three Kids

Television host Kelly Ripa surprised her 2.6 million Instagram followers with a sweet snap taken all the way back in 2012 for a flashback Friday post. The picture featured Kelly’s three children with her husband, actor Mark Consuelos.

Though Kelly doesn’t name her children in the post, simply calling them “three chickens,” the size differential makes it clear that her youngest, Joaquin Consuelos, is on the left, her oldest, Michael Consuelos, is on the right, and her daughter, Lola Consuelos, is in the middle. The trio sat on a red hanging bench that was held up by chains, and featured a large window and stained wood plank wall behind them. The trio were all dressed in attire appropriate for the cold weather. Michael rocked a bright red jacket paired with black pants and a black hat, while Lola went girly in a blue and purple striped hat, complete with a pom-pom, and a jacket with pink on it. Joaquin was the most neutral dresser in the family, opting for colors like navy, gray and white in his ensemble. The porch area around the trio was covered in snow, and though Michael rocked a bit of a grumpy facial expression, Lola had a huge grin on her face.

Kelly didn’t specify the exact location the photo was taken in, instead just telling her followers the year the picture was taken. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet snap that featured her children in their younger years, and the post received over 5,000 likes within just 36 minutes.

Many of Kelly’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the adorable family photo.

“Such a beautiful family,” one follower commented.

One follower asked Kelly whether heading to the slopes for a skiing adventure during the holiday season was a tradition in the Consuelos-Ripa family, and Kelly took to time to reply to the fan’s comment.

Kelly said “yes for the past 12 years,” indicating that the practice of heading to a snowy, scenic spot has become a major part of their holiday season.

“Nice tradition. Nothing like lots of snow for Christmas!!! Enjoy your family,” another fan added.

“This looks so cozy!!!” another fan said.

While Kelly shared a flashback shot of her children from skiing adventures in year spast, she also kept her fans updated by sharing a picture she took with husband Mark Consuelos from her latest vacation, as The Inquisitr reported. The shot was a selfie that the duo took while on a ski lift together. Both are wearing helmets with ski goggles, and Kelly’s outstretched hand holding her cell phone camera is visible in the reflection of both of their goggles.