Christie Brinkley Has The Cutest Nickname For Daughter Sailor In Holiday Snap: ‘My Sunflower’

Christie Brinkley has the cutest nickname for daughter Sailor in a new holiday snap the former supermodel uploaded to Instagram. She calls her “sunflower.”

The two stunning women are seen posing in front of what Christie called her “traditional” Christmas tree in a sequence of nine photos uploaded to the social media site.

The stunning fir towers over the women, decorated in antique ornaments and what appears to be golden beads. Bright lights adorn the tree, casting a sweet glow behind the women.

The tree appears to be in Christie’s living area. The white walls are decorated in a shiplap style, with exposed beams on the ceiling overhead. Behind Sailor is a server, where several bottles of aperitifs are located. The women are also standing in front of a large mirror banded in coordinating light and dark woods.

In the subsequent photos of the post, the room can be seen more fully. There is a large display case in the background that holds special momentoes for the former supermodel.

Christie and Sailor could be sisters in the snap, where the two women are wearing coordinating white ensembles.

Christie is sporting a crocheted three-quarter length sleeve dress with a contrasting gold belt. Her hair is long and lush, cascading down her back. Sailor is wearing a crocheted crop top, with spaghetti straps and a long, tiered skirt.

Fans were taken by the beauty of the overall ambiance of the photos, including the decor, the lighting and of course, the women, who dominated the pics with their stunning looks and striking resemblance to one another.

“Christie; you are perfection in a woman… So classically stunning inside and out… timeless…,” said one fan of the mother and daughter combo.

“TWINNING! Definitely Twinning!!!” exclaimed a second fan of the women, both models, and photographers.

“Oh Christie., what a wonderful life. You have had challenges as we all have but you have always taken the higher road. Look at that beautiful family of yours. May your star keep shining,” remarked a third fan of the twosome.

Christie Brinkley was to appear on the most recent season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars until a wrist injury during rehearsals sidelined the former supermodel. Sailor quickly stepped in for her ailing mother alongside Christie’s partner Val Chmerkovskiy and made it through to week six of the competition before getting eliminated.

Sailor has not yet left her Dancing with the Stars past behind. She will tour with the show’s professional dancers for a tour that will last for four months, from January through April of 2020.

She will appear 16 times on the tour, where she will be paired with Val to recreate some of their most memorable dances on the series. Her dates are scheduled from March 5-March 22.

As for Christie, it is rumored she is on the wish list for the Fall 2020 season of the show as redemption for her missed Season 28.