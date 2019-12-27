‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Katie Maloney Quit SUR Restaurant Before Season 8

Katie Maloney is no longer working at the West Hollywood restaurant.

Katie Maloney is no longer working at SUR Restaurant. After acting as a waitress at the West Hollywood location for the past several years, Maloney, who is married to her Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz, has left the venue after moving with Schwartz to The Valley.

In a sneak peek at the first seven minutes of the Season 8 premiere episode, Jax Taylor and Scheana Marie were seen at SUR Restaurant discussing how much Lisa Vanderpump’s hotspot has changed in recent months. In fact, they revealed that when it comes to the full-time cast, they are the only two members remaining.

Although Katie is no longer working at SUR Restaurant as a waitress, she is still a big part of Vanderpump Rules. In fact, over the summer, after she and Schwartz allegedly learned that their August 2016 wedding didn’t actually result in them being officially married, they tied the knot for a second time in Las Vegas.

During their trip to Sin City, Maloney and Schwartz were joined by the Vanderpump Rules cast, including Vanderpump.

Following Maloney’s exit from SUR Restaurant, a number of new staff members were added to the show, including Charli Burnett, Danica Dow, Brett Caprioni, Max Boyens, and Dayna Kathan.

While fans will be meeting the series’ new stars soon, it doesn’t appear that any of them are all that close to the returning members of the show, aside from Kathan, who has been seen on occasion with Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, and Ariana Madix.

Loading...

After reportedly celebrating a second wedding amid Vanderpump Rules Season 8, Maloney and Schwartz are said to be ready to start a family with one another. As a report from The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, an insider told Hollywood Life that the couple was talking about having a baby and would like to do it sooner rather than later.

The outlet also said that Maloney and Schwartz’s co-stars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, are also in the process of welcoming their first child.

“It sounds like both couples are open to documenting any potential pregnancy on the show. Though Season 8 hasn’t even started yet, so it’s too soon to tell what the future holds,” the insider explained. “Having said that, this is their jobs and they know it’s what the fans would want to see, so should the opportunity present itself, of course they’d be open to filming it. Having a baby wouldn’t make any of the cast walk away.”